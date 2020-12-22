Monday’s meeting between the Paris Ladycats and Valliant Lady Bulldogs was a game of cat and mouse. The Ladycats responded in kind and closed the gap every time Valliant started to pull ahead, but they were unable to ever overtake their foes, ultimately falling 56-49.
Valliant came out of the gate strong, and it didn’t take long for them to build up a double-digit advantage, thanks to strong defense in the opening stanza that limited the Ladycats to just six first-quarter points.
Paris mustered a response in the second quarter, however. The team scored 16 points in the second quarter, paced by a trio of field goals by Jazz Dangerfield, and by the time the buzzer sounded signalling halftime, Paris had sliced the deficit to just six points.
Then, they picked up right where they left off at the start of the third quarter. They scored a flurry of baskets in the opening seconds of the third quarter, and after a fast break bucket by Lataria King off a nice pass from Nya Williams, Valliant was forced to call a timeout to regroup.
The Ladycats were at their best when pressuring Valliant ballhandlers with a swarming fullcourt press turned into steals and runouts for a number of players, including Nya Williams, Dangerfield and Quiniya Savage.
Valliant was able to reassert control after the timeout, and within a handful of minutes, their lead was back up to seven.
Savage — the Ladycats’ versatile wing — ended the third quarter on a high note when she grabbed an offensive rebound and put it back up for a last-second score to close out the period.
Savage then began the fourth just how she ended the third, scoring a pair of quick buckets on good post moves.
The Lady Bulldogs responded once again, and pushed their lead back to 10 early in the fourth quarter, and again Paris responded. This time, they were only able to cut the lead to six before a Valliant three-pointer killed Paris’ momentum and pushed the lead back up to nine.
All game long — but particularly in the second half — Savage was simply unstoppable for the Ladycats. The senior finished with 25 points, and scored more than half of her team’s second half points. She had multiple three-point plays the old fashioned way, absorbing contact in the post and burying the shot, plus the foul.
Dangerfield joined Savage in double figures, tallying 11 for the game. Nya Williams had five, while Jakiya Williams, Asia Johnson and Jordan Andrade each scored two points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.