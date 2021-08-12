The Chisum Lady Mustangs got their season started on the right foot Tuesday evening when they downed the DeKalb Lady Bears in four sets, winning 25-22, 25-17, 25-27, 25-11.
From the outset, the team did well offensively, head coach Laura Nickerson said, as they moved the ball and put kills away with a high efficiency.
“I thought our passing and ball control was on point,” Nickerson said. “Our setters did a great job and the defense did a good job of moving and getting to the ball.”
At the net, the duo of Emmy Williams and Emma Garner shined in a balanced attack, with each racking up 10 kills and three blocks. Brooklyn Atnip added nine kills, Peyton Holland had eight and Lindey Young finished with five.
But while the Chisum offense played extremely well at times, Nickerson said a lack of consistency allowed the Lady Bears to stay competitive throughout the game.
“In the first three sets, we’d jump out to a big lead and then we’d be flat and let them back in it,” Nickerson said. “In the set we lost, we actually had two or three set points and we couldn’t finish them off.
“In some ways I think we’re too nice, and need to develop that killer instinct.” Nickerson said.
Despite the issues, Nickerson said that on the whole she’s very pleased with how her team played in the first game of the season, especially considering the fact that they’re still figuring out how everyone will fit together in the rotations.
“I was happy with how we played overall,” Nickerson said. “We’ve got to eliminate mistakes, but once we do that, we’ll be fine.”
