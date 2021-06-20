In 2020, the Texas University Interscholastic League — the organization responsible for overseeing all high school athletics in the state — altered its rules to allow live broadcasts of high school football games in the wake of the Covid-29 pandemic.
Last week, the governing body voted to continue allowing live internet broadcasts in the coming season, though they made no determination for online broadcasts in the years to come past that.
The board also considered instituting a shot clock for Class 5A and 6A basketball competition, but took no action on the matter.
