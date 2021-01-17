The Chisum Lady Mustangs proved Friday that it’s not how you start the game that matters but how you finish, as they brushed off a slow start to down Commerce 42-39.
Commerce came out of the gate strong, building up a double-digit lead in the first quarter, and leading by nine when the quarter came to a close.
“We were just really slow early on,” head coach Will Smith said. “At one point I called two timeouts in the span of about two minutes.”
After that, though, the Lady Mustangs turned things around. They outscored Commerce in each of the next three quarters, tightening up their defense and executing more efficiently on offense.
A steal and coast-to-coast layup by Lindey Young — in just her second game on varsity — gave the team its momentum and truly kicked off the rally, Smith said.
And in the fourth, speedy guard Peyton Holland put the team on her back, scoring seven points in the final period.
“She flipped a switch there in the fourth, for sure,” Smith said.
Holland led the way with 18 points. Emma Garner scored seven, Harmony Marsh had six, Young had five and Ava Lamb and Brooklyn Atnip each scored two.
Smith said he’s especially proud of how his team battled given that they were without leading scorer and senior leader Chloe Prestridge.
“They played with toughness, and that’s what makes me proud,” Smith said.
