Though young, the Paris 6U tee ball team has already shown that they have all the makings of excellent future baseball players. And soon, they’ll showcase their talent at the Texas Championship Series, where they’ll face off against teams from across the country.
The group is the first tee ball team in Paris Optimist Club history to make it this far, a distinction coach Bronson Brown said he doesn’t take lightly.
“This is a special group of kids,” he said. “They’re young but they already play the game at an unbelievably high level.”
To this point, the 6U team has enjoyed a stellar season, going undefeated in both the regular season and postseason up to this point.
Brown said that though his young players impress him with their budding baseball acumen, what he’s most proud of is their behavior.
“The way they carry themselves is unbelievable,” he said. “They represent Paris and our entire community extremely well, which makes me very proud.”
Now, they move on to the national competition, which will be held in Texarkana July 17-18.
Though it’ll be the toughest competition the group has faced thus far, Brown said he likes his team’s chances.
“I obviously haven’t seen the teams from other states, but I’ve seen some of the other regional teams that’ll be going, and I think we’re as good as any of them,” he said. “I think we have a shot at making some noise over there.”
Though the double-elimination competition takes place Saturday and Sunday, the team will head to the tournament earlier in the week for registration and preliminary play, he said.
To help cover expenses, the team is looking for local businesses to sponsor them.
“Texarkana isn’t too far away, but it’s far enough that we can’t drive there and back every day, and four nights in a hotel adds up,” he said.
Any business wanting to help can reach out to Brown at bronsonbrown2.bb@gmail.com.
