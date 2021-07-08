This weekend, dozens of children throughout the Red River Valley will head to Baylor University to compete in the Texas Amateur Athletic Foundation’s Region 6 track and field meet, where they’ll compete against teams from across North Texas in the hopes of advancing to the state meet.
The team, consisting of athletes from 7 to 18 years of age, will compete in the full gamut of track and field events, from the shot put and long jump to the 400 meter dash and the mile and two-mile run, said club director
Kevin Adkins.
The club is comprised of local youth from the Paris, North Lamar, Prairiland, Chisum and Honey Grove communities, Adkins said. In total, the club will be sending about 50 kids to take part in the competition Friday and Saturday.
Competing in a super-regional with two other regions, Adkins said that in total the Paris Track Club will likely be facing off against slightly more than 15 other teams.
The top four finishers will advance to the state meet in Corpus Christi July 29 to Aug. 1, and heading into the regionals, Adkins said he’s feeling confident about the Paris Track Club’s odds.
“We’ve got a lot of really talented athletes,” Adkins said with a chuckle. “Of course anything can happen once you get down there, but I like our chances. … One of our runners, a kid named Dallas Ladd from North Lamar ISD, has a real chance of making it to the state track meet. Another kid, Malik Johnson, who’ll be at Paris High this year, is in the same boat. They’re both really talented but they aren’t the only talented ones by any means.”
Though just in their third year of existence, the Paris Track Club has historically done exceptionally well at the regional level. In the club’s first year competing, they sent a jaw-dropping 30 athletes to the state competition.
“That was really awesome,” Adkins said. “That state meet was in College Station and was a great experience. This year, we’ve got more kids and a different group of kids. It should be fun.”
Adkins thanked the parents for their aid and dedication in helping get the team to the regional meet.
“The parents are all great,” he said. “We wouldn’t be able to do what we do without them. We have great, supportive parents.”
