The Paris Wildcats golf team traveled to Mt. Pleasant for a tournament earlier this week, and they returned home with a slew of trophies after putting on a simply dominant performance.
The team won first plae with an overall score of 325, beating out Mt. Pleasant’s 330.
Individually, Mason Napier finished with the lowest score, shooting a 73. Tyler Harvey finished second with a score of 75 and Tate Lewis placed third with a 76.
Also competing were Adam Clement, who shot a 99; and Matthrew Scott, who carded a 103.
Erickson Mathieu shot a 112 in the JV division.
Paris will next be in action when they travel to Longview on Nov. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.