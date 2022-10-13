At the start of district play, the North Lamar Pantherettes lost a hard, five-set match at Pleasant Grove. On Tuesday night, North Lamar got their revenge. Although, this time, it didn’t need to five as the Pantherettes won in four: 27–29, 25–23, 25–22, 25–20.
North Lamar had a chance to take all three sets from the Lady Hawks. Holding a 9–3 lead early in the set, North Lamar didn’t relinquish their lead until it was 19–18 in favor of the Lady Hawks. Neither team held more than a two-point advantage the rest of the first set.
“We were where we needed to be in set one. It was back-and-forth,” head coach Cristy Crawford said after the game. “We were right there both offensively and defensively and we talked about how this was going to be a battle.”
The rest of the game, though, went North Lamar’s way. In set two, they trailed 8–3 early before battling back. Claire Emeyabbi served five straight points for North Lamar to tie the game at eight. Serving wasn’t the only thing she excelled at on Tuesday night. Emeyabbi led the team with 41 assists. She also had 26 digs.
Lauren Dority was the recipient of a lot of the assists. Dority led the team with 22 kills in the four sets.
“We just wanted to win,” Dority said after the game. “We had a good practice yesterday. Focused on our struggles and we put them out today.”
The third set was back and forth until the end. That’s when North Lamar pulled away and took a five point advantage before finally closing it out. The fourth set was the most dominant from the Pantherettes. North Lamar never trailed in the set. Jumping out to an early 7–1 advantage, the Pantherettes were able to match the Lady Hawks almost point-for-point the rest of the way.
“We knew this was our ballgame,” Logan Dority said after the game. “The crowd having energy behind us made us want to play better. We all played as a team and it helped us get the win.”
Logan finished the game with 22 digs. As a team, the Pantherettes finished with 112 digs in the four sets. Zoey Figueroa had 21, Lauren Dority 13, Natalie Washington nine, Rosalyn Spencer and Sydney Bankston seven each. Libby Jones finished with six and Emery Reeves one.
Besides Lauren Dority’s 22 kills, the Pantherettes got eight kills from Washington, Six from Spencer and Logan Dority. Four from Libby Jones and one from Emeyabbi.
“It would be hard for me to start singling out kids because we had so many people step up,” Crawford continued. “It was a huge team win for us.”
North Lamar is now tied with Pleasant Grove for first place in district with four more games to play. They will be on the road at Pittsburg Friday night before returning home Tuesday to play Sulphur Springs.
