No. 2 Roslyn Spencer of North Lamar spikes the ball in a battle against Pleasant Grove

At the start of district play, the North Lamar Pantherettes lost a hard, five-set match at Pleasant Grove. On Tuesday night, North Lamar got their revenge. Although, this time, it didn’t need to five as the Pantherettes won in four: 27–29, 25–23, 25–22, 25–20.

North Lamar had a chance to take all three sets from the Lady Hawks. Holding a 9–3 lead early in the set, North Lamar didn’t relinquish their lead until it was 19–18 in favor of the Lady Hawks. Neither team held more than a two-point advantage the rest of the first set.

