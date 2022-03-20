In basketball, a team’s sixth man is often just as important as the squad’s starters, able to give them a boost of energy and ensure that play doesn’t wane as the game wears on. This year, the North Lamar Pantherettes had perhaps the best sixth man in the Red River Valley. The kicker — she was just a freshman.
North Lamar’s Roselyn Spencer, in just her first year off high school, came off the bench for the Pantherettes to average 5.5 points per game, 3.8 rebounds per game, 2.9 assists per game and 1.5 steals per game. She emerged as a steadfast presence on both ends of the court, and she has been named the 2022 All-Red River Valley Newcomer of the Year.
Spencer said she’s been playing basketball for almost as long as she can remember, growing up in a family where basketball has always played a big role.
“My dad was a basketball player himself, and so he kind of got me into it when I was around kindergarten-age, and as I’ve gotten older he’s helped me become a better player and just always helped me with that,” Spencer said. “When I was younger, I was just kind of OK with basketball. I think where I really started to love the game was in sixth grade when I had some older teammates really help me grow, and I just fell in love with it.”
Basketball wasn’t the only sport she fell in love with, and she also started playing volleyball around that same time.
“I could never pick just one,” Spencer said of the two sports with a smile. “I love both of them too much.
Spencer not only took a liking to basketball, but also developed quite the knack for it too. Her length and size allow her to match up well with almost anyone on the court. If opponents send a post player to defend her, Spencer is capable of using guard-like speed and sure handles to blow by them. But if opponents try to have a smaller guard defend Spencer, she can simply use her height to shoot over them.
She’s surprisingly quick, and found a good amount of her points racing down the court in transition.
“I take what the defense gives me, but I think my favorite shot is a 15-footer, just a little inside the 3-point line,” Spencer said. “I felt like I could sink those pretty well, and on top of that I was looking to drive in and either go up strong with the ball or pass it off to one of my teammates.”
On defense, Spencer is just as skilled. She knows how to use her length to her advantage there as well, and does so to harass ball handlers into coughing up possession, and also has quick reflexes that allow her to play the passing lanes and come up with steals that way.
Her ability to lock down her defensive assignment is something that you don’t see very often from freshmen, as is her intelligence on the court and her feel for the game.
“(Head coach Brittney Tisdell) preached that she always wanted us to be in help,” Spencer said of her defensive approach to basketball. “Even when the ball is on the other side of the floor, always be watching and always be thinking.”
When she got to North Lamar High School, it quickly became apparent to her coaches that she was immediately going to be a key piece to the varsity squad.
“I never expect for freshmen to be on varsity, and I’m very hard on freshmen when it comes to them earning their spot and earning their place on varsity and proving that they deserve to be up there,” Tisdell said with a chuckle. “I think it was very quickly apparent that she does need to be up here with the varsity girls and she’s the real deal.”
According to Tisdell, it took Spencer a bit of time to start feeling comfortable, as she battled nerves early on due to being the only freshman on the team. Even then, though, the head coach saw glimpses of Spencer’s immense potential.
Spencer said it was during a preseason tournament that she began to come out of her shell and feel much more comfortable with her teammates. Within weeks, Tisell added, her shyness had almost dissipated completely.
“It took some time for her to find her footing, I’d say, but right away there were these really exciting flashes,” Tisdell said. “She’d knock down some really tough shots, or she’d make an incredible defensive stop, and I would just think, ‘Wow, this girl is going to be something special.’”
“I was definitely nervous at first, being the youngest one. And being the only freshman to make the team felt like a big honor,” Spencer added. “But everyone on the team was so encouraging and amazing, and the older players really helped me out.”
Looking back on her freshman season, Spencer recalls a preseason game against Hooks as one of the first ones where things started to click for her.
“That was the first time I scored on varsity, and gave me a bunch of confidence,” she said with a smile. “I still remember how I got those points; I caught the ball in the middle, drove and then went up with my left hand.”
Tisdell points to one of the team’s final games — the Pantherettes’ bi-district win against Bullard in the playoffs — as one that sticks out in her mind.
“A lot of freshmen get taken aback by the intensity and pressure that comes with the playoffs, but Ro was as cool as could be,” the coach said. “She was absolutely critical for us in that game, scored in double figures and just had a great all-around great game.”
Next year, the Pantherettes will be losing leading scorer Mylee Nottingham, who is graduating this year. With the starting position opening up on the wing, Tisdell said all signs point to Spencer stepping into a starting role next year.
Spencer said she knows there will be added responsibility as a starter, but she knows she’s more than ready for the task.
“I think it’s going to be fun, and I definitely think I can handle it,” she said. “I’ve got a lot more confidence in myself now than I did at the start of the year, and I’m just really excited for it.”
