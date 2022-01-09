2021 ended with a magical playoff run for the North Lamar Pantherettes, as the soccer team won thrilling upset after thrilling upset on their way to the regional quarterfinals. Now, the team is ready to carry that momentum into the 2022 season and make this year the most memorable one yet.
“I’m very excited headed into this season,” senior Ann Vukevitch said. “We’re a younger team this year, but I think seeing us go that far last season will sort of inspire and encourage those younger players to step up.”
As Vukevitch said, this year’s group is a much younger one than last year’s team, with high-volume scorers like Ashley Trenchard and Camila Lenertz gone to graduation. However, she said, she’s been extremely impressed with what she’s seen from the team’s newcomers.
“I’ve got to say, we have a lot of high-powered freshmen,” she said.
The newcomers will make an impact all over the field, too. Freshman Bailey Cole is dynamic and looks to make an immediate impact as a center-midfielder, Kaylee Knight plays up top as a forward, and Natasha Whipkey looks to be a stopgap on the backline as a defender.
That youthfulness can be a double-edged sword, senior Emeri Watson said.
“Having a bunch of young players who are already this good is exciting,” she said. “I do think it can still be a bit of a weakness, just because they don’t have a lot of experience, but that’ll come.”
That trio of freshmen, among others, are joining a core group of returners that have the Pantherettes poised to be one of the deepest teams in the district.
One of the team’s biggest strengths lies in its backline, with seniors Vukevitch and Jaycie Coward both bringing elite, All-District levels of talent to the backfield despite losing a number of talented defenders such as Addison Exum to graduation.
Watson led the team in assists as a junior while also scoring a hefty amount of goals, and she’s expected to help lead the team offensively, along with junior Zoey Figueroa, who’s expected to make a big impact as a midfielder, and Knight and Cole.
And anchoring it all is District Goalie of the Year Aveonia Allen.
“Ave is amazing,” head coach Selena Davis said. “She’s very humble, but she is just an amazing athlete. She brings confidence to the team, because they feel like she’ll clean up any mistake happening on the field. It can be dangerous to get in that mindset, because it can lead to you becoming overconfident and lackadaisical, but it is nice to have that security back there.”
Helming the team is Davis, who is making her debut as head coach this season, and she comes to the team with a deep background in the sport.
“Growing up, we didn’t really watch football on Sundays or anything like that, because it was all about soccer in our house,” Davis said. “We watched soccer growing up in our family, my father was a coach here for a long time, and it was always my main sport and my first love.”
As a coach, Davis said she brings an energetic and aggressive style of play to the team.
“I don’t want to limit any of my players; I want to get as many of them scoring as possible,” she said. “But soccer is very much an intellectual game, where you need to be three steps ahead at all time. And I want to emphasize that too.”
At the end of the day, though, Davis said her biggest goal is to make sure the team has fun.
“That’s really the most important thing, is to make sure the girls are having fun,” she said. “We’re going to go out there and work and play hard, and I think this team can accomplish great things this season. But if they aren’t enjoying it, what’s the point?”
