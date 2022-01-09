Prairiland head coach Steve Weddle often talks about the heart and fight that his team shows. On Friday, it was on full display in Commerce. Even though they found themselves on the wrong side of a 78-68 score, Prairiland showed why you can never count them out in a game.
The Patriots found themselves down by double digits multiple times in this game. Every time, they battled back and cut the deficit down to single digits. After the first quarter, Commerce had a 24-10 lead. Their offense was clicking. They had knocked down three from behind the arc in the first quarter. Everything looked to be going their way.
Whatever adjustments were made by the Patriots worked. The Patriots scored 25 points in the second quarter and cut the lead down to eight points at the break.
Trailing 41-29 towards the end of the half, Prairiland scored six straight points. Rylan Berry, Tyler Maull and Kardadrian Coulter all had buckets to get the lead down to six. Coulter was a force in the second quarter as he scored nine points for the Patriots. Commerce had problems guarding him the entire game as he led all scorers with 24 points.
In the third quarter, the Patriots found themselves once again down big. This time it was a 20 point deficit at 60-40. Prairiland wouldn’t give up, though. The Pats went on a 7-0 run capped off by a basket from Ty Hostetler. After three quarters, the Patriots had managed to get the lead down to 14.
Prairiland wouldn’t relent in the fourth quarter. Braydan Nichols hit a basket with a few minutes left to play in the game to cut the deficit down to nine points. That’s as close as the Patriots would get though.
Gage Bankhead finished with 10 points. Rylan Berry had nine. Braydan Nichols had eight points. Ty Hostetler and Tyler Maull each had five points. Jameson Flatt finished with four. Kye Wilkerson had three.
