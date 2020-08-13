It wasn’t easy for the Lady Patriots volleyball team, but by the end of Tuesday night’s match against the Paris Ladycats, Prairiland found itself in the win column after its season-opener.
Prairiland jumped out of the gate strong, building up an early, comfortable 6-point lead in the first set. Paris had an answer, and quickly pulled even with a flurry of unanswered points. The Ladycats ultimately took the first set 26-24, closing it out with a 6-point run.
The next two sets were both tightly contested, back-and-forth affairs, and neither team was able to find much separation. In the fourth set, Paris stayed within striking distance for most of the set, though Prairiland eventually pulled ahead to take the final set 25-17.
“I think we grew as a team just over the course of that match,” Prairiland coach Emily Vanderburg said. “It can be really deflating when you have a comfortable lead in a set and just see it slip away like that. But I was really proud of the way the girls stayed focused and didn’t get discouraged.”
TJ Folse led the Lady Patriots with 13 kills, with Reese Parris and Ali Sessums adding 10 apiece. Abie Farmer and Kyndal Yaross each tallied five kills, and Chloe Raley added a kill as well.
Raley led the team with 24 assists, and Hanna Cope finished with 14.
Sessums finished with a team-high 6 aces. Raley added three aces of her own, and both Parris and Yaross had an ace as well.
For the Ladycats, junior Macey McAmis led the team with 12 kills. Presli Chapman had nine, Hannah Gibbons finished with four, Eva Vogt finished with three, Lily Lewis and Ava Tidwell had a pair of kills apiece and Reece Reavis had a kill as well.
Lewis led both teams with a game-high 28 assists, and Vogt added five.
Prairiland will next be in action against Farmersville on Friday, and Paris will take the court in the Tyler Tournament over the next three days.
