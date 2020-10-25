It’s called the “Black and Blue Bowl” for a reason, and on Friday night the rivalry game between the Hugo Buffaloes and Antlers Bearcats lived up to its namesake, as the two teams battled in a fiercely competitive, physical game. In the end, Hugo came away with a hard-fought overtime victory, winning 35-34.
Things started off shakily for Hugo, to say the least. The Bearcats jumped out to a big early lead, and midway through the second quarter Hugo found itself reeling and down 16-0. However, the team managed to score two touchdowns before halftime, making good on the two-point conversion each time, and went into the third quarter with newfound confidence, only trailing 22-16.
“It was really big to get that first score on the board,” Hugo head coach David Barker. “That was a momentum shifter and gave us some life, I feel.”
In the third quarter, Hugo continued to ride the momentum it built towards the end of the first half, marching downfield and scoring again to knot the score at 22 apiece.
Antlers showed it still had plenty of fight., retaking the lead shortly thereafter. And Hugo showed it was capable of matching its opponent tit for tat when it responded in kind to again tie the score up at 28-28.
“They’re a good program and they’re well-coached,” Barker said of the Bearcats. “They’re definitely no slouch, so it was very encouraging to see how we fought.”
Neither team would score again in regulation, and so the two teams went into extra time.
Antlers scored first, but missed the crucial two point conversion.
Hugo then punched the ball into the end zone and kicked the ball through the uprights for the nailbiter victory.
“On that last play we went to our seniors. … (Lige White) pounded it in,” Barker said. “That was great. I’m glad we were able to get this win for our seniors, and in a rivalry game too.”
Barker said he saw promising signs of growth in the game.
“We’re a young team; we’ve got a quarterback who’s a freshman and one who’s a sophomore,” he said. “I feel like it took them some time (in the season) to get their feet under them and understand the system. But now they’re starting to do that and it’s great to see.”
Hugo had a rough go of things in it’s pre-district competition, but has begun turning things around of late, now sitting at 2-2 in district play.
“We had an absolutely brutal pre-district schedule,” Barker said. “But we’re definitely getting to where we need to be and you can see the improvements week in and week out. It’s really a testament to what we’re doing here and the program we’ve built.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.