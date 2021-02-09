Cooper had an excellent year on the gridiron, and it was in no small part due to the performance of two players in particular: Chase Morales and Jayden Limbaugh.
The duo led the team offensively and defensively, and for their efforts have been named to the All-State second team.
Morales finished the season with 959 rushing yards, the most on the team. Defensively, he racked up 69 tackles, which was also tops for the team. His well-rounded performance earned him honors as the district MVP and All-RRV co-MVP.
Limbaugh was also a dynamic rusher, averaging nearly eight yards per carry on 69 carries. He was one of the team's primary receiving threats as well. And defensively, he finished second on the team in total tackles while forcing a number of fumbles and interceptions.
“Jayden and Chase are tremendous football players, but even better kids,” coach Rod Castorena said.
