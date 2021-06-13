If you were to go to any Chisum Lady Mustangs sporting event in the 2020-21 school year — be it basketball, volleyball or softball — you would have seen sophomore Peyton Holland giving the opponents fits. As well-rounded an athlete as they come, she excelled in seemingly every sport she tries, evidenced by the fact that she was named the team’s MVP in all three at Chisum’s athletic banquet last month. Her excellence in softball, though, was truly special, even when compared to the other sports she excels in.
In her first full year playing varsity softball, Holland emerged as a leader in nearly all facets of the game. She batted .415 with 27 hits and an on-base percentage of .513. Then, on the mound, she was the Lady Mustangs’ best pitcher, finishing the year with a 3.6 ERA and 94 strikeouts across roughly 82 innings pitched.
For her stellar play on both sides of the ball, she’s been named the 2021 All-Red River Valley Newcomer of the Year.
Holland began playing softball at four years old, and before long was taking her game to the next level and playing travel softball. She took an immediate liking to it for how competitive it was, and began looking for other avenues to let out her competitive side. Over the years, she began trying her hand at any sport she could, and through dedication and hard work, became a talented leader in them all.
Through it all, though, softball remained the sport she excelled at the most.
“I’d say that softball is my best sport,” she said. “Right now, though, I’d probably actually say that volleyball is the one I’m having the most fun with, just because I haven’t gotten to play it as long, so learning it and getting better has been a lot of fun.”
Upon arriving at Chisum, Holland was faced with a new challenge: playing for her own mother. Denise Holland, head coach of the Lady Mustangs, is also Peyton’s mom.
“It’s fun,” Holland said with a laugh. “Sometimes we argue but she lights a fire under me and expects a lot out of me, and that helps a lot.”
“I try to treat her like any other player, of course,” coach Holland added. “But we also have a pretty unique situation where we try not to talk about the game for about 30 minutes after games end, for us to cool down and get that separation, because I do want to separate the mom-daughter from the coach-player.”
The dynamic certainly worked in 2021, and Holland established herself as one of the more well-rounded players in the Red River Valley.
Offensively, Chisum looked to Holland to be one of the most reliable hitters on the team and she delivered, finishing with the second best batting average and second most hits on the team.
“I’d look at the pitcher (when at the plate) and think to myself, ‘There’s no pitch that I can’t hit,’” Holland said. “I go up there looking for a pitch to hit.”
Once getting to first base, Holland didn’t like to stay there very long, as her 20 stolen bases were among the best in the Red River Valley.
It wasn’t just at the plate that she excelled. Heading into the season, coach Holland said she was worried about her team’s pitching. In Holland, though, she found a reliable starter to turn to.
“Going into the season, I was worried about the pitching,” coach Holland said. “I really didn’t think the stamina would be there for an entire season. But for Peyton and for (sophomore Brylea Marshall) to come out and pitch the way they did was unbelievable. At first I was thinking about how I’d have to have different rotations, but they each showed they could hold their own through games.”
There were some growing pains early in the year, but Holland grew as a pitcher as the year progressed, putting in hours and hours of hard work behind the scenes to hone her craft.
“She definitely put in a lot of work, and you could see it pay off,” coach Holland said. “It was really great to see.”
Looking back on the season, Holland pointed to a heartbreaking extra-innings loss to Grand Saline as a game where she felt like she was playing some of her best softball. In the eight-inning thriller, Holland recorded four hits at the plate, while also delivering strong pitching, striking out nine.
“I was getting hits, striking them out and making plays,” she said. “I felt like I was able to hype up our team and lead with my play.
Looking ahead to next season, Holland said she wants to work on all facets of her game, and said she feels certain she can take her game to an even higher level in 2022.
“I want to work at my approach at the plate, and go up even more confident than I did this year,” she said. “I need to keep putting in the work and improving my swing, and remember to set aside time to work on softball even when playing the other sports.”
