Things started out very good for the Cooper Bulldogs in regional final playoff game Friday night. The ending, however, was a different story as Cooper fell to the Timpson Bears, 34–13.
Making their first fegional final appearance since 2013, the Bulldogs took the opening kickoff and drove 76 yards down the field for a score.
The 14-play drive took nearly half the first quarter. A steady dose of Canon Ingram, Markell Smith and Adryean Finley was too much for the Timpson defense to handle and, in the end, Canon Ingram found the end zone for the score.
The Bulldogs offense sputtered after that.
The next several drives stalled out thanks to several offensive holding penalties, each negating a big play.
It wasn’t until the fourth quarter that Cooper would score again.
Meanwhile, the Timpson offense got rolling in the second quarter.
Quarterback Terry Bussey provided all the offense for the night for the Bears. Bussey threw for 187 yards and one touchdown. He also ran the ball for 179 yards and four scores.
Even with all that, the Bulldogs hung tight for most of the game. Thanks to an extra point and a field goal that both hit the uprights, Cooper’s fourth quarter score made it a one possession game.
Leading 20–7 in the third quarter, Timpson drove the ball down and had a first and goal at the seven yard line.
Three straight plays and the Bulldogs defense held them to only two yards.
That’s when the attempted field goal hit the right upright and bounced out.
Cooper took over at their own 20 yard line. Like they did in the first quarter, the Bulldogs marched down the field.
Colin Ingram was the main focal point on this drive. Cooper converted on several third down and long plays on the drive. The Bulldogs also converted on two fourth down plays. The end result was Canon Ingram’s second touchdown of the night. A missed extra point made the score 20–13 with just under ten minutes to play in the game.
The high powered offense of Timpson proved too much, though.
The Bears scored two more touchdowns on quick drives to put the game away. Timpson finds themselves back in the State Semifinals next week while the Cooper Bulldogs are left reminiscing about a fantastic season, a season in which they finished 13–1 and made it to the regional final of the playoffs.
