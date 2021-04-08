The Rivercrest Lady Rebels softball team had an absolute deluge of offense against Saltillo on Tuesday, racking up a staggering 23 hits en route to a 13-4 win.
Leading the way for the team was Macy Childres, who finished the day batting a perfect 5-for-5 and collecting a trio of RBIs while crossing home plate four times herself.
The Lady Rebels scored in every inning but one, with their biggest innings coming in the first and fifth innings, when they scored three runs in each.
Also having big days at the plate for Rivercrest were Korie Mankins, Avery Martin and Rylie Huddleston, all of whom finished with RBIs and at least three hits.
Childres didn’t just perform well in the batter’s box, but in the circle as well. She pitched the complete game for her team, striking out six in the process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.