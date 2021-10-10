Two high-powered offenses traded blows Friday at The Swamp, as the Rivercrest Rebels did battle with the Celeste Blue Devils. Despite Rivercrest’s fast start and late push, though, it was Celeste that was able to outlast their opponent in a game for the ages, winning 61-56.
The Rebels came out of the gate firing on all cylinders, using a pass from quarterback Chase Duffer to Connor Young to score a touchdown on the first play of the game, and then adding a second not long after when a fumble recovery gave them excellent field position, leading to a 15-yard score by Zane Dees.
The Blue Devils answered back with two scores of their own before the end of the first period, and the Rebs tacked on a late score on a 51-yard pass, again to Young, to give the Rebs a 20-14 lead headed into the second quarter
“They’d score, then we’d score, then they’d score and we’d score,” coach Ty Huie said. “It went like that pretty much all night. ... It felt like a Big 12 shootout, the way it was just two offenses taking it to one another.”
The trio of Duffer, Dees and Young were simply magnificent for Rivercrest. Duffer threw for an incredible 384 yards and five touchdowns, Dees ran for 167 yards and three scores of his own and Young had 142 receiving yards and
two touchdowns.
The rest of the receiving corps got involved too, with Mark Grider, Connor Herring, Cason Fields and Kamryn English all getting involved too.
Celeste took its first lead of the game early in the second quarter on a run from just a couple yards out, going up 21-20, and then built on it minutes later with another march downfield capped off with a one-yard punch into the endzone.
The Rebels answered, though, scoring on a 15-yard run by Dees and a 66-yard bomb from Duffer to Herring, taking the lead right back, 32-28, and then tacking on another three points with a field goal at the end of the half to go up 35-28.
Headed into the final quarter, the two teams were all knotted up in a 42-42 tie.
Celeste scored first in the period to break the tie. Then on the ensuing kickoff, the Rebels muffed the return to give the ball back to the Blue Devils, who promptly scored again only 20 seconds later, putting them up 54-42.
That proved to be the deciding moment of the game, but the Rebels wouldn’t go down without a fight.
“I’m so proud of our guys,” Huie said. “They never stop fighting.”
A march downfield that took three minutes off the clock ended with a short pass from Duffer to freshman JaQuan Brown for the biggest completion of his young Rebel career.
Celeste answered back with another touchdown with just under five minutes to go, but the Rebels powered their way downfield, and again cut the deficit to within a single score when Herring hauled in a 20-yard pass from Duffer with just a minute and a half left.
That would mark the end of the team’s comeback attempt, however, as Celeste was able to run out the clock and secure the victory.
The game is the second late-game heartbreaker in a row for the Rebels, who let a big lead slip away against Wolfe City last week.
“One of the things we’ve got to figure out in practice this week is how to close these sorts of games out,” Huie said. “We’ve got to make stops, but I can’t say enough about how hard these guys fight. They never lay down, no matter how much time is left.”
Next week, the Rebels will take the short trip over to Cooper for an itra-Red River Valley matchup against the undefeated Bulldogs. That game is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 15.
