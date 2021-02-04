The Detroit Lady Eagles raised the ante with their victory over the Clarksville Lady Tigers , securing the third seed in the district. Then, on Tuesday, they faced the Rivercrest Lady Rebels — a team fighting for the district’s forth and final spot in the playoffs. Although Rivercrest put up a fight, it was Detroit that prevailed 48-29.
Detroit jumped out quickly to a 5-0 lead thanks to a 3-pointer from Madison Gaddis and a basket by Ca’Zarriyanna Runels. The Lady Rebels answered back by getting the ball to post Lauren Hardman who scored six in the paint. However, Gaddis swished another trey and Tudy Rosser hit a jump shot to finish the first quarter with a Lady Eagle 11-8 lead.
The second quarter was rough, as both teams gave maximum effort. To the horror of the Rebel fans, point guard Logan Huddleston and Hardman both went down with injuries and had to be helped off the floor to the bench. Detroit capitalized on the two starters being out and held the Lady Rebs to just one second-quarter point. The girls entered halftime with Detroit leading 18-9.
“We played hard for four quarters and things just didn’t go our way,” Milton said. “Lauren Hardman, Raegan Blagg, and Kaytie Jane Ballard had excellent defensive performances holding they’re top player with no made baskets other than in the third quarter. That was a key point in our game plan and we were able to execute it correctly.”
The third quarter belonged to Lady Eagle Abi Shelby. She poured in eight points to help put the Lady Rebels in the rearview mirror. Freshman Madeleine Marquez sank a triple and the and-one free shot.
For the Lady Rebels, Huddleston got to re-enter the game and drove in for a pair of baskets. Selena Kelley and Ballard both notched scores, but they could not stop Detroit.
The Lady Eagles’ full-court press wreaked havoc on Rivercrest and they outscored the Lady Rebels 15-8 in the third.
The final quarter brought lots of fouls and free throws. The Lady Eagles went six of nine at the charity stripe. Kayleigh Griggs had two buckets and a free throw. Shelby netted three at the line while Rosser and Marquez both scored. Detroit tallied 15 points in the final period.
Selena Kelley netted a couple along with Anna Duvall and Ballard. Macy Childres and Anna Guest both tacked on three-pointers and produced some good hustle on defense.
“Our guards did a great job of attacking the correct gaps and creating the inside looks we were striving for. I felt like we gave all we had from tip to final horn and I am truly proud of tonight’s performance,” Milton added.
Leading the Lady Eagles for the night were Shelby with 12, Marquez with eight and Griggs with seven. For the Lady Rebels, leading scorers were Hardman with sven, and Kelley, Huddleston and Ballard each with four.
