In a district game played as a make-up contest at Detroit High School on Saturday, it was the Clarksville Lady Tigers who prevailed 49-36 over the Detroit Lady Eagles in a contest that was closer than the final score indicates. With the win, the Lady Tigers continue their hold on second place in the district race. Clarksville, now 6-1 in district, trails front-running McLeod by one game.
Ashley Rosser was certainly a key performer for Clarksville in the win. Rosser, who left the game with an injury, would return to lead the charge to victory during the final period. Rosser scored a game-high 17 points, including the final five points of the game, which arrived on a 3-point bomb and a pair of free throws.
Trailing 38-26 with roughly five minutes left in the contest, the Lady Eagles would cut the deficit to 40-36 with two minutes left in the game. Then Rosser answered with a bucket that sparked Coach LaTisha Hearne’s team’s charge to the win.
The game was tight early with Detroit ending the initial period leading 14-11. TyteAnna Rosser was the spark for Clarksville in the first half. She deadlocked the game 14-all with a bank shot that dropped in roughly a minute into the second quarter. With about a minute and a half remaining in the half, Tiger Airie Owens added a pair of free throws to give Clarksville a 22-15 advantage before the teams moved to the dressing room with Clarksville leading 22-18 at the intermission.
The Lady Tigers would score the first five points of the third before Kayleigh Griggs answered for Detroit with a driving layup closing the gap to 27-20 with 3:52 remaining in the frame. But a free throw from Jalaya Stephens and Lacey Booker’s put back with roughly two and a half minutes left helped send the Lady Tigers into the final quarter leading 31-22.
TyteAnna Rosser reached double figures with 11 points for Clarksville. The Lady Eagles were led by Griggs with 14 points. Clarksville will host James Bowie on Tuesday evening.
