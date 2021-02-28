It was the Prairiland Patriots who drew first blood in their preseason game against their cross-county foes, the Paris Wildcats. It was the Wildcats, however, who finished strong in a 12-3 win.
The Patriots kicked off the scoring in the first inning with a run by Brayden Nichols, who scored after Paris mishandled a Brooks Morrison line drive.
They tacked on another two runs in the second inning, as Jacob Veal scored on a fielder’s choice and a Nichols line drive drove in Eli Rolen.
After that, the Wildcats turned to relief pitcher Devin Gaines, whose velocity gave the Patriot batters fits for the rest of the game.
Paris also found its footing on offense. The team scored its first two runs on wild pitches by Prairiland in the bottom of the second, but also began hitting the ball successfully. In the same inning, Trevin Hohenberger singled in Carson Day and Jack Brazeal drove in Hohenberger and Beau Brazeal with a shot to center field.
The team scored four more runs in the third, thanks to hitting by Parker Benson and Jack Brazeal to drive in runs.
Three more were tacked on in the fourth as errors scored Joey Allen and Trace McNeal, and later Benson.
“It was a good, solid day,” Paris head coach Bill Sikes said. “I liked the way we came out and hit the ball. There’s some things we still need to work on, but overall we played well today.”
