Between travel to tournaments, equipment and other expenditures, costs can mount quickly for a team. To help allay some of those expenses, the Paris Ladycats basketball team will be hosting a fundraiser golf tournament at Pine Ridge Golf Course.
The tournament, scheduled for June 26 with an 8:30 a.m. start time, will be a four-man scramble capped at 15 teams, Ladycats head coach Hiyadeja Moore said.
The cost to register is $250, which covers a golf cart and also a lunch that will be provided.
“We’re going to have a catered lunch, and it’ll be hamburgers, hotdogs, pizza and things like that,” Moore said.
To register, people can contact Moore at 580-236-6070 or hiyadeja.moore@parisisd.net, or assistant coach Nichole Perry at 903-517-4501 or nichole.perry@parisisd.net. The deadline for teams to register is June 18, Moore said.
There will be a longest drive contest as well, with prizes going to the top three men’s and women’s drives.
And in addition to the golfing, there will be a silent auction at the fundraiser, with items including fan gear, outdoors packages and more, Moore said.
The team is also looking for sponsors, either for the tournament or the auction.
“If they contact me or coach Perry, we’d be happy to stop by with a sponsorship form and introduce ourselves,” Moore said.
“We want to make this an annual event. It’s all about being a part of the community.”
