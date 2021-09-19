In football circles, many followers believe the game between the Clarksville Blue Tigers and Prairiland Patriots on Friday night would turn out to be the game of the week, but the contest that was played on homecoming night in Pattonville was in reality over before the first quarter ended. Behind the play of senior quarterback Brooks Morrison, the Patriots shocked Clarksville coach Jarrick Farmer’s Blue Tigers by jumping out to a 28-0 lead, and then cruising to an overpowering 57-13 win.
Morrison had a spectacular night, as he rushed for three first quarter touchdowns on runs of 11, 18 and 24 yards yards, while also firing a 48-yard scoring bomb to Chris Michael in the quarter. He would eventually add a 12-yard scoring run in the second quarter.
Morrison also produced over 100 yards rushing in the game, while running back Christian Ledet had his shining moments also, as he scored on runs of 33 and 41 yards while also rushing for more than 100 yards in the game.
“I just knew we had to stay focused, and all around just do a good job,” Morrison said. “The O-line held up their blocks real good, and everybody ran, and without the running backs, line, slots and wide receivers, none of it’s possible.”
With the teams coming into the contest with identical 2-1 season records, Prairiland dominated on both sides of the ball, and although the Blue Tigers did produce a pair of touchdowns, and had a third tally called back, Clarksville never really raised any reasons for Prairiland coach Heath Blalock’s team to become concerned.
“Every year around homecoming there’s a lot of distractions, but these guys stayed focused. There were a lot of things going on these last two weeks, and we could have shut it down, and we didn’t,” Blalock explained. “They came out, and took care of business like they’re capable of every week.”
Prairiland squandered a golden opportunity to produce points during the opening possession of the game, when Ledet appeared to be heading for the goal line from 14 yards out. While charging near the touchdown stripe, he fumbled the ball into the endzone, where Clarksville recovered for a touchback. But after the Tigers punted the ball right back to the Patriots, Morrison ignited the 28-point opening quarter with his beautiful 11-yard run to paydirt at the 6:39 mark. Junior kicker Tyler Maull tacked on the first of his seven straight extra point kicks giving Prairiland the lead for good at 7-0. That first score of the game spelled the beginning of the end for the Blue Tigers.
The Blue Tigers running game did not meet the standards of the previous two games, with both Amarion Black and Na’Quavus Caesar having limited production, and quarterback Jonathan Olguin experiencing troubles as well, as he was sacked on multiple occasions by the Prairiland defense.
“I don’t think many people expect much of us, but I really think we’re going to come out and surprise them,” Morrison said. “We saw on film that Clarksville was real fast and shifty, so we knew they were going to be a tough opponent coming in, but we just handled business, and do what we do. It was a pretty good win for us all around.”
After being faced with the 28-0 deficit at the end of the first quarter, Clarksville finally got on the scoreboard when Caesar scored on a brilliant 20-yard run with 8:33 remaining in the first half. Olguin nailed the extra point, pulling the Blue Tigers to within 28-7. However, the Blue Tigers trailed 42-7 at the half.
The Tigers would finally score again when Isaiah Scott made a strong catch and run off a pass from Olguin for a 46 yard score with 9:25 left in the third period. That drew Clarksville to within 42-13, but the Tigers would get no closer.
“We’ve gotten better every week — no doubt about it,” Blalock said. “It’s a big challenge and it’s a tough district we’re in. I think this is a confident group, and we’ve got good leaders that are stepping up and taking care of business.”
