Last week, football teams throughout the Red River Valley kicked off their seasons to mixed results. The high school football season marches on this Friday, and local teams hope to have shaken off the Week 1 jitters.
Paris will again take the field at home, this time against Celina. Head coach Steven Hohenberger said his team is preparing for a hard-fought battle.
“Celina is a storied program with lots of talent,” Hohenberger said. “They’re big and strong, and they’re well-coached. Their coaches do a great job of getting them to buy into a vision.”
Though Paris looked strong in its season-opening win against Metro Christian Academy, Hohenberger said the team has still been hard at work this week to improve in several areas, including situational awareness, tackling and conditioning.
“We’re going to play our brand of football, which is wide open, and do what we do and trust in our kids,” he said.
North Lamar will again be on the road, as the Panthers travel to Canton to challenge the Eagles. North Lamar is looking to make its way into the win column after dropping its season opener.
Panthers head coach Cooper Crowell said Canton has a top-notch running back, and much of the focus on defense will go to neutralizing him.
“We need to stack in there and slow him down, because this kid can really run it,” he said. “But at the same time, they’ve also got a nice receiver too, so we need to be aware of when it’s a pass situation and not forget that side of things.”
Crowell said that though his team lost last week, there were encouraging signs he took from the game. And with each passing day, he said, his team looks better and better.
“We’re getting better every single day. We’re putting in a new offense and we knew it’d be hard and there might be some growing pains. But I like what I’m seeing from these kids and I’m feeling really good heading into tomorrow’s game.”
Chisum will be at home facing off against Wolfe City, and head coach Darren Pevey said he expects a challenge coming off the team’s 53-16 Week 1 blowout win.
“They’re really well coached,” he said. “They play a power spread and run the power and inside zone, so a big part of what we do will be trying to counter that.”
Pevey was pleased with the way his team performed last week, especially given the heat and humidity, but he said he knows they can be even better.
“We focused on defensive fundamentals and blocking schemes this week in practice,” Pevey said. “Wolfe City is a good team — they’re picked to win their district — so we’re ready for a challenge.”
Prairiland head coach Heath Blalock did not return requests for comment, but Prairiland will look to build off its Week 1 success at Tom Bean.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.