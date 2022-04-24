For the second straight year, the Cooper Dogettes softball team blitzed through district play without dropping a single game.
Entering Friday’s regular season finale against North Hopkins, the Dogettes had already locked up sole possession of the crown, but with the team’s dominating 15-0 win, they improved their district record to an unblemished 10-0.
Four runs came in the first inning, thanks to big hits from Kenzlee Randle and Chesney Kinnamon, as well as some opportunistic base-running from players like Presley Limbaugh and Chani Sonntag.
The most damage was done in the third, when the Dogettes poured on nine runs, with key hits coming from Heidi Wood, Gracie Phipps, Kinnamon, Halle Toon, Limbaugh and Caylee Conley.
The team batted through the entire lineup in the frame, and Phipps finished the inning with two hits.
Limbaugh finished the game off with a two-run home run to right field, scoring Toon and officially sealing Cooper’s undefeated district run.
