The Cooper Dogettes softball team dominated Celeste in all facets of the game Tuesday, with the highlight being the no-hitter tossed by Chani Sonntag in the team’s 14-0 blowout win.
In four innings of action, Sonntag struck out seven and was just one walk away from a perfect game.
The team scored seven runs in each of the first two innings, thanks in large part to a woeful seven errors committed by Celeste.
