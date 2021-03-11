Cooper Logo

The Cooper Dogettes softball team dominated Celeste in all facets of the game Tuesday, with the highlight being the no-hitter tossed by Chani Sonntag in the team’s 14-0 blowout win.

In four innings of action, Sonntag struck out seven and was just one walk away from a perfect game.

The team scored seven runs in each of the first two innings, thanks in large part to a woeful seven errors committed by Celeste. 

Tommy Culkin is sports editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6972 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

