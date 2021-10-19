If there’s softball happening anywhere in the Red River Valley, it’s a safe bet that Sloane Hill is involved in it in some way, shape or form. And after finishing off her senior season for the North Lamar Pantherettes, she’ll be taking that passion and love for the sport to Austin, where she’ll continue her athletic career at St. Edward’s University.
In many ways, it seems only natural that Hill would develop such a deep affinity for the sport. With parents who run the Girls Softball League of Paris — a slow-pitch league open to girls of all ages and skill levels — she gained a deep appreciation for the game at the tender age of three. And her love for the game has grown ever since.
Now, if there’s softball to be had, she’ll be there. Hill plays in both the teen and women’s leagues in the Girls Softball League of Paris; she plays in the competitive women’s league recently started up by the City of Paris Recreation Department; she plays in a co-ed adult slowpitch league; she plays on a travel women’s team; a travel co-ed team that plays in communities like Detroit and Blossom; she plays on Gower 18U, a travel team with other top-level high school prospects; and when not playing with them, she plays with another fastpitch travel team based out of Sulphur Springs.
“It’s a lot, but I love it all,” Hill said with a chuckle. “I think what I love most about it is that it’s both an individual sport and a team sport. It allows you to work together with a team, but when you step up to bat it’s still just you and the pitcher. … My parents joke that softball’s been the main thing that’s kept me out of trouble over the years.”
Hill began playing on competitive travel teams when she was seven, which marked the period where she realized softball was more than just a hobby.
Today, Hill is one of the best catchers in the entire Red River Valley, but entering high school, she wasn’t committed to the idea of playing behind the plate.
“It’s kind of funny,” Hill said. “I was a freshman, and I’d just played a little bit of catcher for the travel team I was on at the time, but didn’t really have much experience with it. But one day, (North Lamar head coach Ashley Endsley) came up and saw my catcher’s bag and said, ‘So are you a catcher?’ And I was like, ‘Well, kind of but not really,’ and she goes, ‘It’s a yes or no question.’ And I’m just a freshman and I didn’t want to let her down, so I went, ‘Yes, I’m a catcher.’”
Needless to say, that freshman apprehensiveness has long since evaporated in her play, and Hill is now everything a team looks for in a catcher. A defensive stalwart behind the plate, she’s also perfectly in sync with her pitchers, helping them elevate their own game.
“The catcher is obviously a very important position,” Endsley said. “Just like the pitcher, the catcher is involved in every single play. And Sloane has been everything we’d want out of a catcher, and someone I know we can always depend on. It’s very valuable to have a catcher like that for so many reasons. She makes the pitcher better, and she limits baserunners and steals because everyone is scared of her arm. It relieves a lot of stress on my end.”
Hill’s abilities as a catcher are to say nothing of her prowess at the plate, and she is also one of the most dominant sluggers in the Red River Valley too.
“She’s added a lot more power onto her swing over the years, and now even when she’s not leaving the park, her line drives are getting to the wall.”
And Endsley added that Hill’s skills on the field only scratch the surface of what makes her a valuable asset to any team.
“The first thing is that she’s a good leader,” the coach said. “She’s at all the workouts. She leads by example, but she’s also a vocal leader too.”
Donning the blue and gold as a Pantherette has been a joy for Hill over the last three years, as she’s been able to play on one of the most dominant 4A programs in the state of Texas over that span.
“In some aspects there’s pressure, because there’s huge shoes to fill and there’s these expectations, even if you don’t really think about them,” Hill said. “But at the same time, it’s a lot of fun. No one likes losing, and we’ve had a lot of success over the past few years.”
When it came time to deciding where to continue her athletic journey, Hill had a few universities extend offers to her. However, only one school felt like home to her.
“I don’t want to live in a really big city, but I also don’t like being two hours away from Dallas if I do want to do something,” she said with a laugh. “This place really is the best of both worlds. It’s right outside Austin, but it’s kind of its own little world, and you could go your whole time without going into the city if you didn’t want to.”
Hill said playing time is up for grabs, and will be given to whoever proves themselves to the coaches as the hardest workers. And that’s work she’s ready to put in.
“I can’t wait,” she said. “I’m ready to play at the next level, where everyone is obviously really good, and to prove myself. I’m just really looking forward to playing and getting my education.”
