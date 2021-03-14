The North Lamar baseball team fell in an out-of-district game Friday, as Liberty downed the Panthers 11-2.
North Lamar’s first run of the game came in the first inning, when they loaded the bases before walking in a run. They wouldn’t score again until the sixth inning though, when Jace Cooper grounded into a fielder’s choice, allowing teammate Cody Ausmus to score.
Andy Kirk had a good day at the plate for the Panthers, going 2-for-3.
Also finding hits were Tripp Thoms, Trent Nickerson, Jackson Brasseux and Ausmus.
