DetvsTrinityVB91322-016.jpg

Detroit’s Braylin Craig digs the ball in her team’s victory over Trinity Christian Academy on Tuesday.

 Joe Watson/Special to The Paris News

It was a hard-fought battle until the bitter end on Tuesday, but the Detroit Lady Eagles downed the Trinity Christian Academy Lady Warriors in three nailbiting sets Tuesday, winning 28-26, 25-20, 25-23.

The Lady Eagles actually found themselves trailing for much of the opening set before using a late burst of offensive firepower to pull ahead.

Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.