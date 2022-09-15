It was a hard-fought battle until the bitter end on Tuesday, but the Detroit Lady Eagles downed the Trinity Christian Academy Lady Warriors in three nailbiting sets Tuesday, winning 28-26, 25-20, 25-23.
The Lady Eagles actually found themselves trailing for much of the opening set before using a late burst of offensive firepower to pull ahead.
The two teams fought tooth and nail for every point, highlighted by a rally with the two teams tied at 24 that lasted for nearly two whole minutes.
That point eventually ended with a TCA hitting error.
Throughout the entire game, Detroit was led by Clara Carpenter, who had 18 big kills.
“Clara had some really huge kills,” head coach Jeff Allensworth said. “She’s really starting to figure out how to excel in the middle, and the exciting thing is that she’s still just a sophomore.”
Detroit got out to a fast start in the second set, and though TCA was able to cut into the lead every time Detroit stretched their advantage, it was ultimately Detroit who finished the second set off.
Cailyn Ray had some big kills in the second set, as did Braylin Craig and Gracie Hulen, Allensworth added.
And again in the third set, the two teams refused to give an inch.
“We love scheduling them, because they’re such a scrappy team and are always a tough opponent,” Allensworth said.
TCA coach Macky Moree did not respond to request for comment by press time.
Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.
