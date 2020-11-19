Tuesday’s game between the Detroit Eagles and the Celeste Blue Devils started out a neck-and-neck battle. Unfortunately for the team from Red River County, though, it didn’t take too long for Celeste to pull away thanks to its athleticism and outside shooting, and Detroit went on to lose 72-28.
The first quarter went about as good as it could for the Eagles. At the end of the opening period, Detroit and Celeste were deadlocked in an 8-8 tie, thanks to some inspired defense from the Eagles.
The second quarter, unfortunately, is when things began to go south. Celeste tightened its grip defensively, limiting Detroit to a single field goal and three free throws in the period. And offensively they took off, scoring 27 points. Of those, 20 were scored by Celeste guard Damon Crook, who was able to score with a mixture of long-range jump shots and slashing to get to the rim.
Detroit’s field goal came on the tail end of good ball movement leading to a score in the paint by Brayden Greer.
Detroit went into halftime trailing by 20, and the lead only ballooned in the second half as Celeste’s defense remained stalwart.
Despite the score, there were positives that Detroit can take away from the game. After a stretch in the second quarter that saw Celeste force a number of turnovers in a short amount of time, Detroit tightened up its control of the ball and did a good job running its offensive sets in the second half, even though the shots weren’t falling more often than not.
For the game, Garrett Lloyd led the Eagles with seven points. Claude Scales and Greer scored six points apiece and Cloedus Scales added four.
The Eagles will next be in action at home again Friday, as they take on the Chisum Mustangs.
