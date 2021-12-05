The Prairiland Patriots utilized stifling defensive pressure Friday evening to quickly seize control of their game against the Como-Pickton Eagles and never look back at the hometown basketball tournament, cruising to a 54-13 victory.
It didn’t take long for the Patriots to jump out ahead of Como-Pickton, as the Patriots went on an 8-0 run out of the gate, building the lead up in barely a minute with a full-court press that the Eagles simply had no answer for.
“Our full-court press is one of our calling cards, and it’s our energy that allows us to press more than we have in the past,” Prairiland head coach Steven Weddle said. “It’s because we’ve got quickness and we’ve got the athletes who can fly around on the floor. I think it’s a game-changer for us this season and gives us a new dimension on both sides of the ball.”
Patriots Rylan Berry, Kardadrion Coulter and Jameson Flatt were key contributors to the press, using their pressure to force turnovers and easy runouts.
When not getting out in transition and forced to run their halfcourt offense, the Patriots were still able to execute with efficiency, as Flatt, Braydan Nichols and Kye Wilkerson all knocked down deep shots for their team as well.
By the end of the first quarter, Prairiland led 20-2, and they led 36-4 by halftime. Wilkerson closed the half out with two buckets in quick succession, both coming on the tail end of steals on the other side of the ball.
The Patriots eased off their full-court press in the second half, which led to a slower rate of points for the team. Still, their defense pressure was as steadfast as ever, and points weren’t any easier for the Eagles to come by.
“We wanted to work our man-to-man defense too,” Weddle said. “We had an opportunity to do it against an opponent that made the playoffs last year. And I think our man defense looked really good out there tonight too.”
Flatt commanded the team’s offense, draining deep shots and finding teammates in the motion offense with pretty passes.
“He’s our floor general, our quarterback,” Weddle said. “He controls the offense and is highly disruptive on defense, and you could see that tonight.”
Nichols, a guard, found an unconventional way to contribute as he crashed the offensive glass time and again, and several of his points came on second chance follow-ups. He ultimately led the team with 16 points.
Flatt scored 10 points, Rylan Berry had eight and Wilkerson and Coulter each contributed six in the commanding victory.
While the win was an impressive one, and guaranteed the Patriots a spot in the tournament’s semifinals, it was also a bittersweet game for the team, as it marked what is likely the end of senior leader Brooks Morrison’s high school basketball career, as a surgery he’ll undergo this coming week is expected to force him to sit out the remainder of the season.
“Brooks is a terrific player; he’s been All-District, he’s been All-Red River Valley, he’s a great scorer and he was going to be a 15 point, eight rebound a night guy,” Weddle said. “But more importantly, the heart he has is what stands out about Brooks Morrison.”
The team played again Saturday on the final day of the tournament, though games were not completed by press time.
