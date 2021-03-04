The PJC Dragons basketball team continued their electrifying play of late, using an efficient offensive attack and stifling defense to down Victoria College 74-60 on Wednesday.
The game was tightly contested through the first half, and headed into the halftime break, the Dragons found themselves up by just a pair, 30-28.
It was in the second half, however, that PJC would create separation.
The second-half charge was led by Kavon Freeman, who scored 18 of his game-high 27 points after halftime.
Also scoring for PJC, Tavion Carroll had 12, Nate Braden had eight, Tyrone Woods Jr. scored five, Preston Aymond had four points and Yshaad Butcher added a point.
The Dragons will next begin a crucial four-game stretch that will see them face four of their toughest conference opponents: Kilgore College, Blinn College, Navarro College and Panola College. Of those, Blinn and Navarro will both be played at home, on March 10 and March 13, respectively.
