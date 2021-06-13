Things weren’t always easy for Paris native and former North Lamar Pantherette Jaycie Proctor during her first season playing volleyball at Centenary College in Shreveport, Louisiana. But through tireless dedication and hard work, she finished the year as one of the top liberos in the whole conference.
Proctor started the season on the bench, not seeing nearly as much action in games as she wanted to.
Though initially disappointed, Proctor soon began using her lack of playing time as a source of motivation, and put in countless hours to prove to head coach Ashley McDonough that she belonged on the court with the rest of the starters.
“It brought me down some at first, but eventually I decided to really kick it into high gear and really focus on getting better as a player,” Proctor said. “I went overtime to make sure I got as many extra reps as I possibly could and thought, ‘Maybe my coach will see that I’ve progressed.’”
When working to earn her spot in the starting unit, Proctor asked her coaches what she most needed to work on, and McDonough pointed to two things: her communication with teammates and her serve receive game.
Proctor took those words to heart, and made sure to leave no doubt in McDonough’s mind that she had what it took on both fronts.
“As a libero, I’m supposed to command the court, but she told me my communication was low at first,” Proctor said. “I made sure to always be the loudest one out there and worked to always be communicating with my teammates.”
To improve her serve receive game, Proctor spent extra time in the gym, doing as many reps as possible with her coach to make that aspect of her game as flawless as possible.
It didn’t take long for McDonough to notice all the work Proctor was putting in, and she rewarded that hard work by putting the freshman into the starting lineup, where she stayed for the rest of the season.
“I stayed there once I got it because I was very consistent,” Proctor said.
For North Lamar head volleyball coach Sara Beth Upchurch, it came as no surprise that her former pupil was able to work her way into a starting role.
“What really makes Jaycie different and stand out from just about anyone I’ve ever coached before is her work ethic,” Upchurch said. “Nobody works as hard as her, and she won’t tell you to do anything she hasn’t done herself. I never doubted for one moment that she’d earn that spot as their starting libero, because that’s just who she is.”
Upchurch also praised Proctor for a fiercely competitive drive that is second to none.
“It doesn’t matter if she’s playing volleyball, soccer, golf or even checkers,” Upchurch said. “She wants to win and she’ll do whatever it takes to get the W.”
Once in the starting lineup, Proctor immediately proved she belonged there. She anchored the team’s defense and became one of the best liberos in the conference.
Despite not playing much in the early goings, Proctor finished the year with the seventh most digs in the entire conference, with 230.
“What she has is the ability to read and react off of the block at an extremely high level,” Upchurch said. “She is very, very good at seeing where the ball is going before most other players by reading it off the blockers’ hands. When she played for me I never had to tell her where to go because she just knew intuitively.”
Playing at the collegiate level did initially take some getting used to for Proctor, but the freshman made the adjustment seamlessly.
“The biggest difference between college and high school is the pace of everything,” Proctor said.
Proctor quickly became one of the most consistent players in the conference, recording at least 20 digs in almost every match she started. Her best performance of the season came in a weekend that saw her record a whopping 76 digs in a pair of matches against district opponent Schreiner University.
“That was probably the best I played all year,” Proctor said. “I knew I had a lot of digs as I was playing, but still, when I saw the number, I was like, ‘I had how many?’ … I don’t keep track of how many digs I have while I play; I just play.”
Proctor pointed to Upchurch and the rest of the coaching staff at North Lamar as being key reasons she was able to do so well in her first college season.
“I definitely think that how hard they are, and how much they emphasize hard work, helped prepare me for college,” she said. “I had great coaches at North Lamar and I’m really thankful for them.”
Incredibly, Proctor proved herself to be an elite player while playing through a nagging ankle injury she endured while playing soccer the prior spring.
“It got more and more painful, but I just told myself not to think about it, and as long as I wasn’t thinking about it, I was able to play the same,” she said. “As soon as I began thinking about it, I started not doing as well. So I just tried to keep my mind off the pain during games.”
“The fact that she was able to have the type of season she did while playing on a hurt ankle just shows how much she wants it,” Upchurch said. “I know her, and I know that she fought through that pain for her teammates. She’s the biggest team player you’ll ever find. She doesn’t care about the accolades, she just wants to do everything she can to help her team win.”
While Proctor shone this past season, the team as a whole struggled, only winning three matches. However, looking ahead to next season, Proctor is confident things will be better, both for herself and the team as a whole.
“I had ankle surgery, so I think I’ll have more ability to move around the court and be more effective next year because it was really hindering my ability to move,” she said. “As a team, I know that we have a lot of great players coming in, and we only lost one senior, too. So I think we’ll be a lot better, so long as everyone stays focused.”
In addition to aiming for a better season, Proctor is looking forward to forming more memories and strengthening the bonds she’s built with her teammates.
“Some of my favorite memories are all the little dance parties we’d have before games in our locker rooms, acting a fool together,” she said with a laugh. “Those were all really fun and I’m looking forward to more of that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.