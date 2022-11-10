Jaylen Wysinger was sick in the first half of Paris Junior College’s 84-54 victory over Murray State College Wednesday night at the Hunt Center.
The Dragons led Murray State 40-33 at the half, led by Wysinger’s 15 points, but he threw up before he could make it to the team locker room at halftime.
After drinking a lot of Gatorade, he was deemed OK by the team trainer to return to play in the second half.
Wysinger scored eight points in the second half to finish with a game-high 23 points, including three of the Dragons’ seven 3-pointers. Ronald Holmes, the Dragons’ lone returner from last season, added 13 points and Esteban Roacho 11.
A.J. Richard was the only Murray State player in double figures. He finished with 16 points, knocking down two 3-pointers and 8-of-9 free throws.
Paris improved to 1-2 for the season, and Murray State dropped to 3-2.
The game was tied 26-26 with 5:05 to play in the first half, but Paris went ahead 40-30 on a 14-4 run over that began with two baskets by Roacho. Ridley Shema’s 3-pointer cut Paris’ lead to 40-33 at the half.
Leading 45-40 after the first 2:13 of the second half, PJC went on a 26-2 run over the next 7-1/2 minutes for a 71-42 lead with 9:40 to play.
Caleb Jones — a starter on Duncanville’s Class 6A basketball state championship last season — had a pair of 3-pointers in the run with Wysinger. Alfred Worrell and Morris Williams also had a 3-pointer during that run.
“I was sick in the first half, but I knew I had to pick it up, because we don’t want to lose again. Losing doesn’t feel good, and we’re fighters. We have to protect our house,” Wysinger said after the game. “We executed on offense and defense in the second half and came out with the win,” he added.
Coach Bill Foy liked his team’s effort.
“This was the first good half we’ve had in the three games we’ve played. We needed this,” Paris head coach Bill Foy said.
Wysinger’s third 3-pointer of the game gave Paris a 78-51 lead with 3:58 to play, and Murray State head coach Josh Davis took out his starters and gave his reserves the court for the final 3:58. Foy did likewise. Everyone got to play.
The Dragons will be back on their home court at 6 p.m. today against Eastern Oklahoma State College, followed by a 3 p.m. game Saturday against Weatherford College.
Then, four days later, the Dragons will play at home again with a 6:30 p.m. tipoff against Ranger College on Wednesday.
