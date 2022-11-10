2020 Dragon Logo-Modified - All Colors&NameFlameGradient

Jaylen Wysinger was sick in the first half of Paris Junior College’s 84-54 victory over Murray State College Wednesday night at the Hunt Center.

The Dragons led Murray State 40-33 at the half, led by Wysinger’s 15 points, but he threw up before he could make it to the team locker room at halftime.

