It took some time for the Rivercrest Rebels baseball team to pull away Tuesday against the cross-county rival Detroit. Eventually they did, though, in a comfortable 10-0 victory.
Early pitching troubles by Detroit helped Rivercrest take a 1-0 lead in the first, as two walks and a hit batter loaded the bases before the Rebels even garnered their first hit. It was at that point the team did earn their first, however, as Bale Giles singled to score the team’s first run.
The Eagles were able to get out of the jam, however, holding Rivercrest to the one run in the inning, and closing the frame out with a nice double play.
“You’ve got to give (Detroit) credit,” Rivercrest coach Rick Connot said. “They made some great defensive plays out there.”
The team’s second run of the game came in the next inning, when Connor Young’s sacrifice fly allowed Gabe Purviance to cross home plate.
Purviance provided one of the highlights of the game on the defensive side, when he threw out a runner from left field to keep his team’s streak of consecutive shutouts alive.
“That was a big time play,” Connot said. “He made a great throw.”
Though Rivercrest would score again in the fourth, this time thanks to another hit by Young, the early goings of the game were a definite pitchers’ duel, with the pitching staffs of both teams kept baserunners to a minimum. That changed in the fifth inning, though, when Rivercrest surged ahead and never looked back.
The fifth inning saw the Rebels score seven runs as the bats came alive.
“It took us a while, but we eventually got our feet under us,” Connot said,
The inning was punctuated by hits from Randolph, Will Grider, Ethan Taylor and more.
On the mound for Rivercrest, Grider, his twin brother John Grider and Kirk Killian were excellent, Connot said.
“Excellent command of the strike zone and use of their pitches,” Connott said of the trio.
For Rivercrest, the win keeps them undefeated in district play.
“We’re not getting ahead of ourselves,” he said of possible growing expectations. “We’re just taking things one game at a time.”
