The Chisum Lady Mustangs had their fair share of opportunities on Friday against the Whitewright Lady Tigers, and fought until the bitter end, but ultimately they came up short, falling 4-1 in the second game of their bi-district playoff series, marking an end to their season.
The game started with the first two innings going by in fairly quick order. Chisum starting pitcher Peyton Holland did a good job limiting Whitewright’s bats, giving up just one hit in the first inning and putting two on in the second inning by giving up a hit and plunking a batter.
Whitewright’s pitcher was equally on-point, however, with Holland accounting for all of her team’s hits in the contest.
In her second at-bat, with the game still scoreless, Holland blasted a line drive back to the center field wall. She rounded third base and accelerated further, aiming for an inside-the-park home run. The throw beat her out, however, and though Holland did her best to avoid the tag with some high-flying acrobatics, the Whitewright catcher managed to put her out.
“The thought process with sending her there is that we just really didn’t want to strand her,” head coach Denise Holland said. “We wanted to be aggressive and make a statement, and thought that putting pressure on them like that could force them to make a mistake.”
Whitewright broke the scoreless tie in the third inning with a pair of runs, and then added two more in the fifth inning to go up 4-0.
The Lady Mustangs threatened in the fifth, getting runners into scoring position when Karli Shelton and Hallie Miller drew walks. Serena Whatley almost kept the inning alive with an infield base hit, but she was called out in a close play at first, drawing the ire of the Chisum faithful who had made the trip out.
“I definitely feel like (Whitewright’s) pitcher was sharper tonight than she was in the first game,” Denise Holland said, referencing her team’s 6-4 loss in the first game of the series. “We had some good opportunities, made good contact and got on base; we just had a tough time stringing those successful at-bats together in a row. In a tight game like this, you’ve got to be able to get back-to-back hits and move runners, and we weren’t able to do that tonight.”
The Lady Mustangs were bolstered by some stellar plays in the field, including a running catch by Whatley in left field and an over-the-shoulder putout on the run by Peyton Holland in the middle infield during the sixth.
“We aren’t the type of team that is going to shut out a lot of teams, we’re going to minimize the risk, and so we’ve really bought into the mentality of being strong defensively,” the head coach added. “That’s why they trust each other so much.”
Brylea Marshall came in and pitched the bottom of the sixth in relief and did well, allowing one hit and striking out a pair of the batters she faced.
The loss marked an end to what was a breakout season for the Lady Mustangs. After having not made the playoffs since 2014, Chisum picked up wins against 4A and 5A opponents in the preseason, defeated the defending 3A state champion in district play and finished third in a stacked district.
“I am so extremely proud of this group,” Denise Holland said. “This is year five, and every year we’ve been knocking at the door, so close. Even with the loss here tonight, this group has already gotten over a big hurdle for the program by getting to the playoffs. So I think this group not only conquered that, but now they have a taste of what it’s like to get here, and so I think that’s really going to light a fire under them and motivate them next year.”
Denise Holland also thanked the team’s two seniors — Hannah Ford and Kaylie Spradlin — for what they’ve meant to the program.
“Hannah was a big part of that growth, helping to build the program up to where we’re at now,” she said. “With Kaylie, even though she was only with us for this one year, she’s been an amazing player and teammate, and gave everything she had for the team. We’re definitely going to miss both.”
