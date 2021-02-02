Clarksville High School’s Clarence L. Nix Jr. gym is usually a difficult place for district foes to play and find wins. The story was the same on Monday night in a makeup game against the Detroit Lady Eagles, but the outcome wasn’t, as Detroit coach Joey Musgrove’s Detroit squad left Clarksville with a thrilling 44-42 win on the Lady Tigers’ senior night.
Clarksville seniors Madison Gill and TyteAnna Rosser played their final game before the home crowd.
For Clarksville, the league slate concluded with a second place finish behind district champion McLeod, as the Lady Tigers dropped their third district ballgame. The other two Lady Tiger losses came at the hands of McLeod. Detroit captures third place honors in district, and Musgrove’s team will finish the district schedule on Tuesday evening against the Rivercrest Lady Rebels.
“This was a gutty performance tonight,” Musgrove said. “We played terrible in the third quarter but we came out to win it in the fourth. And Tudy Rosser played big for us in the fourth quarter.
“This win gives us the confidence that we can play with anybody. This is the first Detroit team since I’ve been here that came here and defeated Clarksville.”
The contest was close throughout, with the Lady Tigers holding a slim 31-29 lead when the teams entered the final quarter. Abi Shelby, who was also a key performer in the win, scored the first four points of the final frame, and CC Runels dropped in a free throw to hand the Lady Eagles a 34-31 advantage with about five minutes left.
Gill, who had paved the way for the Lady Tigers to erase a 22-17 deficit in the third quarter, finally answered for Clarksville in the low post with just seconds later, closing the gap to 34-33.
Clarksville managed to regain the lead when Ashley Rosser drained a 3-pointer from the corner with just under four minutes remaining, handing Clarksville coach LaTisha Hearne’s team a 36-35 advantage.
Shelby answered with a bucket off the break at roughly the three minute mark, and Rosser chipped in a charity shot to give Detroit a 38-36 lead.
The final lead for the Lady Tigers came at 41-40 with just over a minute and a half remaining when TyteAnna Rosser scored on a drive and added a free throw after being fouled.
But with fifty two seconds left, Tudy Rosser produced the decisive bucket on a jumper as Detroit led 42-41. She would then add a pair of free throws with 23 seconds left, pushing the Lady Eagles advantage to 44-41.
A 3-point attempt from Gill just missed the mark with less than two seconds remaining, but the Lady Tigers still had life as Gill was fouled on the play and awarded three free throw attempts. Gill missed her first attempt, but was true on the second. Clarksville was charged with a violation on the third, and Musgrove’s team proceeded to run out the game clock.
The first half was marred by turnovers and poor shooting from the field by both teams. The lead was 8-6 in favor of the Lady Tigers at the end of the first, but Detroit ended the first half leading 20-15.
“Coach Hearne does a good job at Clarksville, and they have a good team that works hard, and plays hard, like us,” Musgrove explained.
Shelby led the Lady Eagles with points, scoring 17, while Tudy Rosser added 13 points. Clarksville was led in scoring by Gill with a game high 20 points, while TyTeanna Rosser contributed 11 points to also finish in double figures.
