The North Lamar Pantherettes basketball team continued its strong play to start the season, and on Tuesday downed the Clarksville Lady Tigers 63-22 behind a balanced scoring attack and suffocating defense.
Four of the North Lamar’s starters finished with double-digit point totals, led by Maddie Walters, who scored 13. Mylee Nottingham and Cydnie Malone had 12 points apiece, and Sloane Hill added 10.
Hutton Pointer also scored nine points for the Pantherettes and Dani Blount finished with seven.
Head coach Taqoya Monds also praised the defensive work done by Erica King and Hannah Kent, though they didn’t make their way into the scoring column.
“(Their) contributions, although not tallied in the stat book, were absolutely stellar,” she said.
The team used a combination of strong offense and stellar defense to jump out to a large early lead over Clarksville and then didn’t look back. At the end of the opening period, North Lamar had built an 18-2 lead, with the Lady Tigers’ only points coming on a basket from senior Ashley Rosser.
The second quarter was more of the same for North Lamar, as the team scored 20 points in the period. Hill paced the team, scoring six of the team’s points over that stretch.
The Pantherettes eased their foot off the gas a bit offensively in the second half, but kept up the same stifling defensive pressure, outscoring the Lady Tigers 25-14 in the final two quarters.
For Clarksville, senior Madison Gill scored 10 of the team’s points. Rosser finished with four, Tatianna Rosser and Arie Owens each had three and Jalaya Stephens added two points as well.
