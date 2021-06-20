Fifty softball players across all 4A schools in Texas were recently honored with a spot on the Texas Girls Coaches Association’s All-State team, and among them were North Lamar senior Pantherettes Jaycie Hall and Karsyn Iltis.
Hall, the Red River Valley Co-MVP, wrapped up her stellar high school career with a senior season that saw her bat .496 with 10 home runs, while also shining in the pitchers’ circle with 250 strikeouts and an ERA of just 1.8.
Iltis, the Red River Valley Offensive Player of the Year, batted .519 in 2021, with an on-base percentage of .613 and nine home runs. She also shone as a pitcher, with an ERA of 1.3 in roughly 63 innings pitched.
Both Hall and Iltis will continue their softball careers at the collegiate level. Hall will play for the University of Texas-Arlington, and Iltis will be playing for the University of North Texas.
