When the senior captains for the Paris Wildcats and Ranchview Wolves met at midfield at the start of Friday’s game, it was the players from Carrollton who won the toss and decided what to do with the ball to start the game. It was perhaps the only time something didn’t go right for Paris in the first half of the game.
In all facets of the game, the Wildcats were dominant on Friday, and Paris jumped out to a 48-7 lead in the first half before cruising to a 62-28 victory.
The Wolves elected to defer to the second half, and give Paris the ball to start the game, a plan that didn’t take long to backfire.
A great kickoff return by Malik Johnson gave the Wildcats the ball already in Ranchview territory to start the opening drive. Then, on the very first play from the line of scrimmage, Paris quarterback Luke Hohenberger fired a bullet of a pass to Lyric Tredwell, who was able to blow by Ranchview’s secondary for a 42-yard touchdown reception, giving Paris a 7-0 lead just 18 seconds into the game.
On Ranchview’s ensuing possession, the Wildcat defense showed that it was primed to be as dominant as the offense, as Paris’ cadre of linebackers and defensive tackles clogged up all possible rushing lanes, forcing the Wolves into a quick three-and-out.
Paris’ second touchdown came moments after Ranchview was forced to punt the ball away. After a screen pass from Hohenberger to Tredwell, and then a nice six-yard run up the middle by Tredwell, the senior quarterback and Tredwell again connected on a 40-yard touchdown pass, this time on a wheel route down the near sideline.
Though the Wildcats are a team that have built their offensive identity around a punishing ground attack, on Friday they took to the air early and often, and to great effect. Hohenberger threw for 152 yards — all in the first half — and was accurate on all his shots downfield. On the few passes that ended up being incompletions, his throws were more often than not still on the money.
“We had some new stuff, some gun passes on, that we hadn’t been doing yet this year,” Hohenberger said. “We wanted to work on this stuff so that we could use it down the road, and I think it worked pretty well for us tonight.”
Kicker Joe Ramirez was again true with his extra point attempt, and just two minutes into the game, Paris had as many touchdowns as minutes played, leading 14-0.
And, just a few minutes later, Tredwell again found his way to the endzone, this time on a sweep to the left from about nine yards out that put Paris up 21-0. The run capped off Paris’ first extended drive of the game, featuring impressive receptions by Braydon Beck and Johquan Caldwell, and a few pick-ups on the ground by Caldwell and Tredwell.
“Lyric is just a phenomenal athlete; he can be really explosive,” Paris head coach Steven Hohenberger said. “I don’t think I’ve done a good enough job getting him the ball in different ways. Last week’s gameplan didn’t really work and so coming into tonight’s game, we needed a spark, and he was definitely that spark for us tonight.”
Paris’ fourth touchdown of the opening quarter came just minutes later, when Luke Hohenberger snuck into the endzone on a quarterback keeper from five yards out, putting his team up 28-0.
As good as the team’s offense was early, the defense was just as stalwart. Paris’ fourth touchdown was made possible in part by a stellar, leaping interception by Dycurian Douglas on a throw that, if caught by a Ranchview receiver, would have put the team on the goal line.
Players like Trent Tennon and DK Robinson also made a noticeable impact, stifling Ranchview’s run game and putting pressure on their quarterback.
In the second quarter, the Wildcats picked up right where they left off. Johnathan Jones picked off a Ranchview pass and got Paris into Ranchview territory with a great return, and a few plays later Tredwell took advantage of a defensive breakdown to score his fourth touchdown of the game, running right up the middle through a hole big enough to drive a truck through, giving Paris a 34-0 lead.
“I had some really good blocking tonight,” Tredwell said. “They did a great job giving me and Johquan and everyone room to work.”
Paris’ third interception of the game came moments later, when Kadyn McDonald made a good read on the ball and snuck underneath the receiver for the pick.
“Our first group went out there on defense and really set the tone just as much as our offense did tonight,” Steven Hohenberger said. “One of the tenets of our program is great defense and I was happy with what I saw tonight. … We had a number of guys on defense play into the third quarter and even the fourth, and it was fun to see them go out and have some really meaningful minutes.”
Five plays later, Tredwell scored his fifth touchdown, and the team’s sixth, to help put Paris up 41-0.
Tredwell finished the game with 209 total yards of passing, split fairly evenly between his gains on the ground and through the air, and his five touchdowns are the most a single Red River Valley player has scored in a game thus far this season.
The performance couldn’t have come at a better time either; GiTaeus Young and Taydrick Dawson — two of Paris’ running backs — missed the game while nursing injuries, and so Tredwell’s dominant outing came at exactly the time the Wildcats were looking for someone to shoulder a bit more of the offensive load.
After a quick three-and-out forced by Paris’ defense, Paris scored their final touchdown of the half on a short run by Ahmad Bills, after big gains by Trevin Hohenberger and Elijah Turner helped methodically move the chains.
Ranchview would find the endzone themselves minutes before halftime to avoid the first-half shutout, but nonetheless, Paris entered the break with a dominating 48-7 lead.
The Wildcats not only scored on every single one of their first-half drives, but found the endzone for touchdowns on all of them.
They also played a very disciplined half of football, with only three penalties being called against them in the first two quarters, and none coming in the opening quarter.
As is usually the case in games all but decided by halftime, most of Paris’ starters sat out the final two quarters. The reserves, though, made the most of their playing time and continued to give Ranchview fits.
Wildcat Malik Johnson got things started on the right foot when he made a nice read on a Ranchview pass for yet another Paris interception, and after a march downfield spearheaded by Trevin Hohenberger, Turner punched the ball into the endzone to help give Paris a 55-7 lead.
Trevin Hohenberger, the younger brother of Luke Hohenberger, had the best game of his young career as a varsity Wildcat. The sophomore fullback ran for 121 yards, and averaged better than 11 yards per carry in the effort.
“I loved watching him show out,” older brother Luke Hohenberger said of watching Trevin Hohenberger’s second-half performance. “I know he has it in him every week, and I’m glad he was able to come out and show it. And I know he’ll continue to get better and work hard, and I think by the time he graduates he could be one of the best players this program’s seen.”
Paris scored twice more in the game, first on a pitch to Turner that led to a sweep into the endzone from about four yards out, and later on another Turner touchdown. The final score came with just minutes left in the game, when Turner burst through a hole thanks to some stellar blocking from the Wildcat offensive line, finding paydirt from 35 yards out.
Turner, like Trevin Hohenberger, certainly made the most of his minutes, finishing with 94 yards on nine carries.
And though Ranchview had an easier time scoring in the second half on Paris’ second string defensive unit, the reserves had some big plays on that side of the ball as well. Linebacker Keldrick Thomas was able to wreak havoc on Ranchviews starters, racking up multiple hits in the backfield.
Friday’s win came at a pivotal moment for Paris, having dropped their first two games of district play prior to the win, and still grappling with the tragic loss of former Wildcat Chandler Sikes, who earlier this month tragically lost his life in a car wreck.
“These last 18 days have been tough on us in so many ways, physically and emotionally,” Steven Hohenberger said. “After last week’s loss, I challenged our guys to stay positive and keep the love for one another, and they did that. And it was important that they did that.”
Looking ahead to the rest of district play, Paris has yet to play a pair of ranked district foes in Kaufman and Argyle. The team isn’t worried about looking too far ahead, though, as they now turn their attentions to next week’s game.
“I like where we’re at,” Luke Hohenberger said. “Last year we started 0-2 in district too, even though the circumstances weren’t the same, and we still made the playoffs. The important thing is to just take it one game at a time, and that means working to be the best we can be next week against Terrell.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.