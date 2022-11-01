For three area class 2-A high school bands, another opportunity to claim top honors at the University Interscholastic League State Marching Band Contest in San Antonio next week was earned on Saturday when Rivercrest and Clarksville finished in the top three at the Class 2-A Area C Open Marching Band Contest, held at Lindale Eagle Stadium in Lindale.
The top three finishers at Lindale advanced to the state competition that will take place in the Alamodome on Nov. 8.
The Honey Grove Warriors band claimed second place in the Area B competition held in Mineral Wells on Saturday, and will also make the trip to state.
Defending State Champion, Tenaha won top honors at the event in Lindale, while Rivercrest placed second, and Clarksville was the third place finisher.
Rivercrest presented a show entitled, Heist, while the Clarksville performance was called, ‘Royalty.’
A total of six bands advanced to the competition in Lindale with the Cooper High School band placing fourth after performing a show entitled ‘The Raven.’ West Hardin finished fifth, and Linden-Kildare was the sixth place finisher. In 2021 seven class 2-A bands made the trip to Lindale High School.
One year ago Clarksville won the area crown in Lindale, while Tenaha finished second, and Rivercrest High School placed third.
When the bands journeyed to state in 2021, all three bands bowed out in the preliminary round with Clarksville finishing eighth, missing the finals by just one point, and Rivercrest placed fouteenth overall. Tinaha moved on to take top honors at the competition.
On Saturday the bands performed during the morning hours just ahead of the class 4-A bands, with some light rain still falling in the area.
Shortly after completion of the competition, the bands that will be moving own to San Antonio were announced to those in attendance.
The Clarksville drum line played during the awards phase for the second straight year.
Class 2-A, Area C represents one-fifth of Texas and stretches north to south from Oklahoma to South Houston, and east to west from Louisiana to I-45.
Clarksville and Rivercrest arrived from Region 4 to the competition this past weekend along with Linden-Kildare. Cooper and West Hardin representing Region 21, while Tenaha is from Region 10.
Honey Grove also advanced to state one year ago after winning top honors in the Area B contest. Santo placed first in that region this year, while Anson was the third place finisher.
Preliminaries at state will take place on the morning of Nov. 8, while finals will be held during the evening hours on the same day.
Tickets for the event can be purchased at the Alamodome box office, or through Ticketmaster.
The preliminary round will open with the Rivercrest band being the first to play Tuesday morning, as the band will perform at 8 a.m., thus starting the line-up of 18 bands that will take the field during the opening round.
Honey Grove will be the seventh band to perform, and will play at 9:30 a.m., while the Clarksville High School band will take center stage at 11:15 a.m. as the 13th band to perform. Defending champion Tenaha will be the final band to take the field at 12:30 p.m.
Clarksville under the direction of Roderick Boyce, is certainly no stranger to the state contest, as the Blue Tiger band will be making the fifth overall appearance at the event under Boyce.
In November 2017 Clarksville won the state championship through the guidance of Boyce, who then retired, only to return to the Red River County school later.
Montee Ogu, Courtney Malone and Marlette Boyce are Boyce’s assistants.
The Rivercrest High School band is under the direction of Elliot Ayo who took the group to state during his first year at the helm in 2021. Ayo is assisted by Isabella Munson.
Several 4-A bands played in Lindale on Saturday, with North Lamar, Paris High School and Sulphur Springs all advancing to State in class 4-A.
Those bands will compete in prelims Wednesday Nov. 9. North Lamar will play at 9 a.m., while Paris High will perform at 2 p.m. Sulphur Springs will take the field at 10:45 a.m.
