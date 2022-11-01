For three area class 2-A high school bands, another opportunity to claim top honors at the University Interscholastic League State Marching Band Contest in San Antonio next week was earned on Saturday when Rivercrest and Clarksville finished in the top three at the Class 2-A Area C Open Marching Band Contest, held at Lindale Eagle Stadium in Lindale.

The top three finishers at Lindale advanced to the state competition that will take place in the Alamodome on Nov. 8.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.