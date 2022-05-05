With just a handful of games left in the regular season, the Rivercrest Rebels were on the outside of the playoffs looking in, with slim chances to make the postseason. Now, they find themselves in the playoffs after a pair of must-win victories, including a 6-2 tiebreaker win over Linden-Kildare on Tuesday.
The Rebels never trailed in their win over the Tigers, and scored the first two runs right out of the gate. Both runs came on steals of home plate, with Zane Dees and Mark Grider each nabbing the base after leading the game off with a pair of singles.
After that, pitching took center stage and runs and hits were hard to come by for most of the rest of the game.
Starting the game on the mound for Rivercrest was Grider, who was in rare form. The freshman pitcher allowed just six hits and two walks over the first five innings of the game.
“The outside fastball was working really well for me today,” Grider said. “The curveball was secondary and I got some guys with that too. … I just went in focused and knew I had to step up for my team.”
“Mark’s a great kid, he’s got fantastic raw ability and he works extremely hard too,” Rivercrest coach Laytner Kennedy added. “Over the next few years, he’s going to grow into a really, really good player.”
After being unable to find a hit in the third, fourth or fifth innings, the Rebels began racking up hits in the sixth and seventh innings, adding a pair of runs in each frame. In the sixth, Ethan Taylor and Dylan Earley had big RBI hits, scoring Kirk Killian and Dees.
In the next inning, Grider blasted an RBI double into right field, scoring Cason Fields. In the very next at-bat, a groundout by Connor Young scored Chase Duffer, who had singled earlier in the inning.
“I think it took a bit of time for them to settle in, but by the third trip through the order, they had the opposing pitcher figured out and were able to jump on him more,” Kennedy said.
Grider said the late-innings scores helped ease some of the pressure off of him, too, as it gave him more of a cushion.
The Tigers started hitting the ball better too, scoring one run in the sixth and another in the seventh.
With two outs to go and baserunners in scoring position, Kennedy put Killian — one of the young group’s senior leaders — in to close the game out.
“I wouldn’t say I was nervous,” Killian said about going in with the game and the season on the line. “I’ve pitched in a lot of games over the years; a lot of big games and playoff games. I was pretty confident I could go in and get it done.”
The year has been an up and down one for the Rebels, who lost most of their starting lineup from last year’s squad that made it to the regional finals. They’ve begun to put the pieces together of late, however, winning four of their last five to force the tie with Linden-Kildare and ultimately winning the tiebreaker game.
“The resilience of this team is incredible,” Kennedy said. “Our last loss was to this team, and after that game, it was like a completely different team came out. They came out in a must-win situation against Maud and played great, and played great again here today. We’re peaking at the right time, which is always what you want to see.”
“I think we’re extremely confident,” Killian said. “We’re going to go out and try to take this as far as we can.”
The team will face off against Alba- Golden in the bi-district round of the playoffs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.