Everything came together for the Paris Ladycats soccer team on Thursday at New Diana, as they crushed their opponents 6-0 on the back of a balanced offensive attack.
Junior Ladycat Ashley McGuire scored a pair of assists, though she was far from the only one to get involved in the scoring action.
Yulianna Medina and Sydney Shiver each scored a goal, and Nodica Pina and Eva Vogt finished with a goal and an assist to help their team. Macey McAmis assisted on two of her team’s goals and Emma Woodard and freshman Madison Rancher assisted on goals as well.
The game was the second win over New Diana in three days, as rescheduling due to weather forced the Ladycats into a condensed schedule that saw them play four games in five days this past week.
On Friday, things didn’t go as smoothly for the Ladycats, as they fell to the district rival Pleasant Grove Ladyhawks 3-0 in a hard-fought battle.
Already having locked up a spot in the postseason, the Ladycats will aim to end the regular season on a high note March 16, when they face the Pittsburg Lady Pirates at home at 6 p.m.
