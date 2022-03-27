Growing up in a basketball family, with a father who coaches the sport and older siblings who played competitively, no one was surprised when Kamryn English picked the game up at a young age. What nobody could have seen coming, though, was just how dominant of a player English would grow into.
In his senior season for the Rivercrest Rebels, English turned in one of the best seasons in the entire Red River Valley. He averaged 20.4 points per game and 3.8 assists per game, and has been named the 2022 All-RRV Offensive Player of the Year for his high level of play.
His senior year was the culmination of a lifetime of playing basketball, as English said he’s been around the sport for as long as he can remember.
“I’ve just always been around basketball,” he said with a chuckle. “I was probably like 3-years-old when I dribbled a ball for the first time, so I’ve been doing it forever.”
As soon as English was old enough to begin playing competitively he did, and with the help of father Quincy English — himself the head coach of the Rebels — and older brothers who pushed him in pickup games to hone his game even further, Kamryn English grew as a player at a quick rate.
He played other sports growing up, including football and tennis, but basketball always held his heart in a way those couldn’t.
“With those other sports, I mainly just played for the friendships,” he said. “Basketball was different. It’s something I’ve always taken
His breakout season as a Rebel came in his junior campaign, when he emerged on a veteran-led team to lead the Rebels in scoring, putting everyone on notice for what he was capable of.
Entering his senior year, as one of just two returning starters, he knew he was going to have to step his game up with the added responsibility that was coming his way.
“He had a great junior year, but that team was so loaded that it took pressure off him,” Quincy English said. “That year, any of our five starters could go off on any given night, whereas this year we knew there was going to be a lot more emphasis put on Kamryn and (fellow senior Darrion Ricks).”
With that added responsibility, Kamryn English knew he would need to step his game up if he was going to be successful now that everyone knew to focus on him and Ricks. And to do that meant to become a much more well-rounded player.
“He was a great shooter in that junior year, but we knew he couldn’t be just a shooter this year,” Quincy English said. “Now, when teams played us, every time he caught the ball on the perimeter they’d shout, “Shooter! Shooter!” and close out on him. As his father, that was always really cool and made me proud, but because they all knew he could shoot, they tried to limit his chances as much as possible. … If he didn’t add new dimensions to his game he wouldn’t have been successful this year. His game had to be different this year.”
Suffice it to say, Kamryn English was able to add new dimensions to his game. While still a sharpshooter, he also became adept at attacking the paint, slashing past defenders and finishing through heavy traffic.
Acrobatic finishes were nothing unusual for the senior leader, as he became just as deadly a slasher as he was a shooter.
Getting to the rim in turn meant getting to the free throw line, and there as well he shone. In his senior season, Kamryn English showed himself to be maybe the best free throw shooter in the area.
“I’ve spent a lot of time in the gym, putting in lots of work,” he said. “I guess it paid off.”
The biggest change in English’s game, however, came not in his scoring, but in his playmaking.
Up until his senior year, English had primarily worked off the ball. In his senior year, though, he became the primary ballhandler for his team, running the whole offense.
And just as he was able to seamlessly expand his scoring capabilities, he took to the role of facilitator like a fish to water. His 3.8 assists per game were not only tops on the team, but among the best in the Red River Valley.
For Kamryn English, being the one to run the offense and set up teammates was an easy adjustment to make.
“My dad always said that you should strive to make the player next to you an All-American, and I really took that to heart,” he said. “If I saw someone open, I’d hit them. … I liked finding my teammates and setting them up just as much as I liked scoring.”
Complementing him, and receiving the majority of those assists, was teammate and fellow senior Ricks. The two formed a scary tandem, and if Kamryn English was the top offensive player in the area, Ricks wouldn’t be far behind him.
“We’ve been playing together for so long, and have spent so much time together on and off the court, that we just have a connection when we play,” Kamryn English said. “We work really well on the court. … We always talked about when it’d be our time and we’d be the seniors leading the team.”
Reflecting on the season, Kamryn English recalls the Rebels’ game against Jefferson — a state-ranked team that made a deep playoff run — as one of his personal best. He led the team in scoring with one of his best shooting nights of the year, scoring in all manner of ways.
“Basically, I felt like I couldn’t miss,” he said. “My shot was really falling in that game, and I remember that I was able to get some penetration too.”
The season was a big one not just for Kamryn English, but for the Rebels as a whole. The team won its first district title in several years.
“It’s a crazy feeling; it’s really cool,” Kamryn English said with a smile when thinking about the district championship. It was the first time since I think the ’08-09 season, so it’s been a while. … It’s great to get Rivercrest back on top.”
Looking to the future, Kamryn English said he’s considering the possibility of playing basketball collegiately, and has already fielded some interest from a few schools.
Reflecting on his time as a Rebel, though, he’s already made his mark.
“You can’t replace what he did,” Quincy English said with a chuckle. “You find other ways to try to be successful, because players like him are extremely rare at this level.”
