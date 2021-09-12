The North Lamar Panthers’ offensive struggles continued on Friday night in their 29-6 loss at Community. After moving the ball well last week against Canton, North Lamar struggled to find any rhythm in their first road game of the season.
The defense, on the other hand, came up with some big plays including the only score for the Panthers in the game. After a 48 yard field goal from Community, North Lamar found themselves trailing 3-0. On the next Community possession, the Braves had the ball first and goal at the three yard line.
Looking to go up by two scores, the Community quarterback handed the ball off to the running back. He lost possession of the ball as he was trying to get around the edge.
With the ball sitting on the turf, North Lamar sophomore Rhett Bestul scooped the ball up at the five yard line. Ninety-Five yards later, he found himself in the end zone for the Panther score.
“Defensively our boys played extremely tough,” head coach Brenton Whitaker said after the game. “Rhett Bestul scooped and scored from about 95 yards in the first quarter. We gave phenomenal effort and took major steps forward tonight.”
That scores as the first lead North Lamar has had in a ball game since the 2019 season. Community regained the lead on the next possession, however, and North Lamar was unable to find the endzone again.
The North Lamar defense did what they needed to all night to try and get the Panthers a win. Besides the fumble recovery in the first quarter, North Lamar stopped Community twice more inside the 10 yard line.
After sophomore Blake Hildreth boomed a 78 yard punt, Community was backed up at their own five yard line. Leading 13-6, they marched down the field. It looked as if they were going to score again, but the North Lamar defense stopped them at the one yard line on a fourth down and goal play.
The next possession had the same feel to it. Community moved the ball to the red zone and looked poised to score more points. This time, Hildreth cut in front of a defensive back at the goal line and made an interception to give North Lamar the ball back.
“We made numerous stops [defensively] including a goal line stand,” Whitaker continued. “Hildreth caught an interception in the end zone ending another drive. Eric Kent played a great game from the outside linebacker position. Our defensive line gave their quarterback fits every time he dropped back for a pass.”
Although the defense only registered one sack on the night, they did cause havoc on the quarterback, who only completed five of his 12 attempts. Most of that was due to the pressure the defense gave him when he dropped back.
With the loss, North Lamar is now 0-3 on the season and will be back on the road next week against Anna.
