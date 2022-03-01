The North Lamar Panthers held senior night Monday night for the baseball team. Then, they went out and beat Sulphur Springs 8-4 on a chilly night.
North Lamar, led by their seniors took an early lead over the Wildcats. Senior shortstop Tripp Thoms got on base three of the four times he batted and he scored all three times, including the opening run of the game.
“It’s a team mindset,” Thoms said. “You’ve got to get on base. You’ve got to score runs. The more you get on base, the better chance you’ve got.”
Thoms had the only hit in the first inning but he was able to score thanks to his base running. After stealing third base, the senior scored the first run of the game on a passed ball from the Sulphur Springs catcher.
“Not only was he on base, but his dirt-ball reads were amazing,” head coach Bric Steed said about Thoms’ aggressiveness at the plate. “His getting to the next bag was amazing. Every time the ball came close to the dirt, he was on two. Then he was on three and then he was scoring. He was creating pressure for the other team.”
It wasn’t only Thoms, though. The Panthers as a unit banged out 10 hits in the win, including three from Thoms and Conner Watson, another senior on the team. Watson also had an RBI for the Panthers. Jaxon Spangler also reached base three times for North Lamar, with two from hits and one error.
The only trouble the Panthers got into on the night was in the third inning. Jackson Brasseux started the game on the mound and walked three batters in the inning.
“We were trying to extend our pitcher on the mound,” Steed said about the third inning. “He got past the point where he hasn’t been so he started struggling a little bit. But he worked through it.”
After walking in a couple of runs in the inning, Brasseux came back to strike out the five and six hitter for the Wildcats to get out of the inning. After that, he settled back in. For the game, Brasseux pitched four innings and gave up three runs while striking out eight batters.
Watson came in and pitched the final three innings for the Panthers. After giving up a couple of runs in the third, the Panthers offense got it right back with three of their own in the bottom of the inning. Thoms led off with a single to left-center. Brasseux followed that up with a drive that scored Thoms. Matthew Sandlin reached on an error. Jaxon Spangler singled, Cason Blease walked and Watson singled. All-in-all, North Lamar batted around in the inning and regained the lead. A lead they would never lose.
The Panthers scored a couple more runs in each the fifth and sixth innings. Spangler and Blease in the fifth and Thoms and Spangler in the sixth.
North Lamar will be playing the North Forney Classic this weekend before starting district play next Tuesday at home against the Paris Wildcats.
