Volleyball teams from all across East Texas came to Paris this weekend to take part in the Chisum Tournament, but when all was said and done it was the the two teams from Lamar County — the Prairiland Lady Patriots and Chisum Lady Mustangs — who took the top two spots at the event.
The Lady Patriots, who finished atop the podium, showed utter dominance throughout the entire tournament, not dropping a single set. They opened the tournament with wins over Hooks, Sulphur Bluff and Bells on Thursday.
“After what went down on Tuesday, I thought we did a really great job of bouncing back and refocusing,” head coach Emily Vanderburg said, referring to her team’s heartbreaking five-set loss to the Paris Ladycats earlier in the week. “Attitude really can make a world of difference, and I’m proud of how they responded.”
Over the course of the two-day event, the Lady Pats had a good flow to their offense, as setters were able to feed the ball to Abi Farmer and Ali Sessums — who had 26 and 22 kills respectively on the second day of the tournament — in places where they could do the most damage.
On Saturday, The Lady Pats closed the tournament out in style, downing Hughes Springs, Sulphur Bluff for a second time, and rival Chisum.
“I also made some adjustments and I think those worked too,” Vanderburg said.
Chisum, for its part, had a fantastic tournament too. On the first day of the competition they beat Pittsburg, Sam Rayburn and Rivercrest to go undefeated in their pool.
On Saturday, the Lady Mustangs downed Avery and Rivercrest before falling to Prairiland.
“Hands down, us and Prairiland were the two best teams at the tournament,” Chisum coach Laura Nickerson said. “I wish we could’ve won that last game of course, but we still played really well overall.”
Nickerson pointed to junior Brylea Marshall as a player who had a big impact for the team.
“She really stepped up with her defense,” Nickerson said. “In every game, she was getting lots of balls up (and) reading the ball well.”
And Kelsea Ball and Carly Bell — the team’s duo of setters — each did well facilitating the offense, as Ball recorded 32 assists over the three games on Saturday, while Bell had 21 assists and 17 digs.
“Kelsea runs our offense, and does a great job deceiving blockers and setting everything up,” Nickerson said. “Her and Carly are involved in the action on every single point.”
In the championship game, both sets followed the same general pattern. In each, the two teams started neck-and-neck, trading points with one another. Eventually, though, Prairiland went on a run that opened the game up, and Chisum wasn’t able to respond. Prairialnd ultimately won 25-20, 25-16.
“We were able to build momentum as each set went on, and finished strong in both,” Vanderburg said.
“One of the things we need to work on is stopping those runs so that teams are just getting two or three points in a row on us instead of seven or eight,” Nickerson said.
The victory marked the third time Vanderburg has led her team to first at the Chisum Tournament, while Nickerson said it was the Lady Mustangs’ first time making the championship game.
“We’re still not where we want to be and where we’re capable of being, but we’re moving in the right direction, and getting to the championship for the first time is exciting and I’m happy for my girls,” Nickerson said.
Ultimately, both coaches said they left the tournament feeling encouraged looking ahead to the rest of the season.
“We’ve got a few things to work on, but I really think we can take our game to the next level,” Nickerson said.
