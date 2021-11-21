Last year’s senior class was a big one for the Prairiland Lady Patriots, and heading into the upcoming season, the team finds itself without some players who played a big role in shaping Lady Pats history over the past few years.
But while the personnel on the team might look a little different this year, expectations are the same as they’ve always been: to be near the top of the district standings and comfortably in the postseason.
Gone from the team headed into the 2021-22 season is do-it-all post Hannah Murdock, who established herself as one of the best all-around players in the Red River Valley over the last four years. Also gone is point guard and defensive maestro Mallorie Sneed. However, the team has droves of talent returning.
“Last year I saw some of our younger kids grow a lot and develop into good leaders, and I really think that’s going to roll over into this season,” Prairiland head coach Callie Tucker said. “That’s how you build a successful program with consistency.”
Without Murdock, fans might expect to see the team’s offensive strategy change a bit and run through the paint less often, Tucker. With an increased emphasis placed on the perimeter and the wings, guards such as Kirsten Bridges, Skylar Johnson, Chloe Raley, Lexie Smith and others, can be expected to see higher usage rates and further from the basket.
“We’re going to have to make some adjustments to make that system work,” Tucker said. “Reading the defense, sharper cuts (and) things like that.”
However, Bridges added, the team will still place a heavy emphasis on scoring in the paint.
“Hannah’s gone, but we still have a really solid post in (Abi Farmer),” she said. “She’s going to be able to score in the paint, and come out and shoot. We’ve really got a lot of shooters this year.”
Bridges and Farmer were two key players on last year’s team, and this year they’re expected to take on even bigger roles. But as Tucker put it, she wants them to take on more responsibility not just as players, but as leaders in the locker room.
“For me, it’s more than just minutes,” Tucker said. “It’s how you lead, and I think these two are going to do a great job at that.”
And supplementing Farmer in the paint will be Chloe VanDeaver, a newcomer to varsity that Tucker said people should keep their eye on.
“We’re still going to have an inside presence,” Tucker said. “I’ve been developing (VanDeaver) and am super excited about her. She has worked her tail off to get ready for the varsity level and I’m proud of her for that. It’ll be a growing process, so she might have a bit of a slow start, but she’s got a lot of potential and a great work ethic.”
Of course, the post isn’t the only area the team has seen change. With Sneed also gone to graduation, Bridges will be transition from primarily operating as an off-ball guard to the team’s point guard. Though it’s a role that’s new to her, it’s also one she exceptionally well-equipped for, as she possesses great court vision and passing abilities, as well as some of the surest handles in the area.
For the new-look Lady Patriots, Bridges said the team is aware the tempered expectations some may have. Her message to them, though, is to see what they have in store.
“We know a lot of people are probably going to be doubting us,” she said. “We just want to prove them wrong.”
