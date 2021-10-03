Playing in a rare Thursday night game on a neutral field, the Detroit Eagles came up short against a speedy Shelbyville Dragons team in the final tune-up before district play kicks off, falling 40-12. Despite the loss, the Eagles played better than the score might lead one to assume.
“Offensively, we ran all over them,” Detroit head coach Cayle Beard said. “We dominated the line of scrimmage and we were able to do a lot of good things. But Shelbyville is a very strong team and they’ve got a quarterback, wide receiver and running back who are all very quick, and that’s what really hurt us. You miss a tackle against one of them and the next thing you know, they’re running down the sideline. They simply had three kids we couldn’t catch.
“That’s why we scheduled them, though. We knew this team was a fast, explosive one, and we wanted to face a team like that before district because we know some of our district opponents are going to have really good speed too.”
The Eagles had chances to score that slipped through their fingers, such as a march down the field that got five yards away from the endzone before a fumble gave the ball back to Shelbyville, and a similarly-promising drive that had an untimely end due to an interception.
“I have to look at myself and hold myself accountable, too,” Beard said. “That call (that led to the interception) was a mistake on my part.”
Brothers Claude and Cloedus Scales, as well as sophomore Blain Farmer, accounted for the lion’s share of Detroit’s yardage.
“They did a great job reading the blocks and finding holes,” Beard said.
Both of the Eagles’ scores came on touchdown runs by senior Claude Scales, who also made his presence felt on the defensive side of the ball with several big tackles.
Statistics from the game were not available by press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.