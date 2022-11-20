Led by the play of Bayleigh George, Caylee Conley and Faith McGuire, the Cooper Dogettes used a huge run in the third quarter to break a game wide open that was tied 22-22 at the half, then went on to post a convincing 53-39 win over the Clarksville Lady Tigers in second day morning action at the Saltillo High School girls basketball tournament that ran through Saturday. With the win Cooper moves the season record to 4-2, while the Lady Tigers slip to 1-2.
The Doggettes, who enjoyed a decisive height advantage, would force an alarming number of turnovers in period three and four that led to some easy transition buckets, and to the win.
A basket from Clarksville freshman guard Keileigh Edwards with 2:57 remaining in the third quarter drew Clarksville to within 30-26, but the Lady Tigers would not score again until senior Mariela Resendiz nailed a jumper with 3:31 remaining in the game.
That bucket left Clarksville trailing 45-28.
Cooper opened the game with a fast start by scoring the first nine points of the contest before the Lady Tigers answered the call with nine points of their own to deadlock the contest at 9-9, when Dalesha Johnson scored from the line with 2:18 remaining in the opening period. Johnson, who did not start the game, added the next four points for Clarksville, but a three pointer from Faith McGuire, and a put back by Leddy Murray of Cooper, left the Dogettes ahead by a one point 14-13 margin when the teams moved to the second frame.
