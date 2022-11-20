Clarksville ISD logo

Led by the play of Bayleigh George, Caylee Conley and Faith McGuire, the Cooper Dogettes used a huge run in the third quarter to break a game wide open that was tied 22-22 at the half, then went on to post a convincing 53-39 win over the Clarksville Lady Tigers in second day morning action at the Saltillo High School girls basketball tournament that ran through Saturday. With the win Cooper moves the season record to 4-2, while the Lady Tigers slip to 1-2.

The Doggettes, who enjoyed a decisive height advantage, would force an alarming number of turnovers in period three and four that led to some easy transition buckets, and to the win.

